Studio changes movie poster after fan criticism

Once again they listened to the fans!

The unexpected success of sonic happened mainly because of the studio that, attentive to fans of the blue hedgehog, decided to run to change the look of the protagonist. Now, Paramount has decided to listen to the franchise’s followers once again, albeit in a minor change, and they’ve been quick to add important names to the poster of sonic 2.

The film’s second adventure, which will bring the beloved knuckles and tails for this live-action universe, will increase the cast of actors involved in the franchise. However, two important names were out of the posters for the promotion of the film: Tika Sumpterwho lives the human Maddie, and Collen O’Shaughnesseythe original voice of Tails.

As a result, the promotional material only listed men among the highlights of the cast, excluding the few prominent women in the franchise. The fans did not like this at all and, after pointing out their criticism on social media, they were heard by Paramount. The studio acknowledged its mistake by updating the posters and listing Sumpter and O’Shaughnessey among its stars.

Check out the updated poster below:

Sonic 2 synopsis reads:

“After getting used to Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him alone at home while they go on vacation. But not long after they are gone, Dr. Robotnik returns, this time partnering with Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to create or destroy civilizations. Sonic must team up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to stop the emerald from falling into the wrong hands.”

In addition to O’Shaughnessey and Sumpter, the film features James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba in your roster.

Directed by Jeff FowlerSonic 2 hits Brazilian cinemas in April 7th.

