suspected of setting up a financial pyramid reappears and claims ‘deals with an important investment fund’

RIO — After disappearing from social media and stopping responding to customer contacts for at least four days, Yuri Medeiros Correa, CEO of AutiBank, reappeared this Monday through an open letter posted on a company profile on Instagram. In the text, the 30-year-old from Niteroi claims that he is “in negotiations with an important investment fund”.

According to the version presented by him, the transaction would allow investors to resume payments, which, as O GLOBO revealed last Sunday, had been interrupted since the turn of the year. From then on, Yuri, who was already a defendant for embezzlement in Ceará, was investigated by the Civil Police of Rio and became the target of dozens of actions in the Fluminense Justice, in which he is accused of being the head of a financial pyramid of proportions nationals.

AutiBank CEO publishes open letter on social networks Photo: Reproduction

With no registration as a banking institution with the Central Bank, although it presents itself as a digital bank, AutiBank works by persuading people to take out loans from traditional banks. The main target are retirees, pensioners, military personnel and civil servants in general, who have a greater margin on payroll, in which the discount is made from the payroll.

The agreement works like this: the client is convinced to transfer the amount obtained to the company, which, through a term of “debt negotiation”, undertakes to assume the installments, paying off the total amount after six months, which can be renewed by other six. In addition, a yield of 12% on the loan amount, divided into six installments, is delivered monthly to the contractor. In any clause of the contracts to which GLOBO had access, there is no reference to the transactions that are carried out to guarantee the profitability of the operation.

In the statement released on Monday, Yuri says he intends to “enlighten everyone, customers and employees, about the latest events reported in television and print media”. He then denies having left Brazil, and says he is “working to find a solution to this difficult time we are going through”.

The owner of AutiBank also argues that the “financial difficulties” faced by the group were caused by a “series of circumstances”, but, contrary to what he did on other occasions, he does not detail what these problems would be. Finally, he assures that he is “at the entire disposal of all authorities” to “provide the necessary clarifications”.

Vague and often contradictory messages sent by the company or the CEO have been a constant since the company went into crisis. The first mention of an agreement with a “foreign fund” that would save operations, for example, was made on February 4. At the time, the group assured that the deal had already been finalized a week before and that, from the partnership with the United Arab Emirates fund, payments would be withdrawn until February 15th. The deadline, like all the others presented above, was not met.

Communications sent by the company also cited different reasons why the problem had started. The main one would be an internal compliance process motivated either by a coup of which AutiBank itself would have been a victim, or by the negotiations with that investment fund, depending on the message. The imbroglio would have blocked all the company’s accounts and even the CEO’s for weeks on end, preventing the operation.

However, in the most recent clarifications until this Monday’s letter, distributed last Friday, AutiBank came to recognize, in a text that already complained of “untruths and false accusations in the face of the company’s CEO”, that the expected payments were affected by the reduction in the entry of new investors, in one of the basic characteristics of financial pyramid schemes: “The company’s national production was extremely precarious, with no customer acquisitions. This caused the AutiBank Group to temporarily stop its operations on February 7, due to irregularities in the payment of employees, until everything returned to normal.”

Yuri is accused of linking AutiBank to a similar scheme in Ceará, based on agreements associated with the loans. When indicting 12 people, the police even asked for the preventive detention of three of them, including Yuri himself, all identified as “the command of the aforementioned criminal organization”. To justify the measure, the “urgent need to guarantee public order and to ensure the application of the law” was cited. Although he pointed out, in a statement to GLOBO, that the Niteroiense “is one of the masterminds of the scheme”, the MP-CE did not agree with the arrest, as he understood “that the requirements were not present”.

Complaint in Rio

In Rio, a flurry of incidents against AutiBank was filed in the last ten days. Until then, Yuri had been mentioned by a witness in an investigation by the Defrauding Office (DDEF), in which he was identified as a hidden partner in several companies that would act in the same way as AutiBank. It is the specialist herself, who has heard more than ten possible victims, who is carrying out the investigations.

One of the injured investors is a 58-year-old retiree from Niterói. At the end of last year, she signed two agreements with AutiBank, referring to loans of R$30 thousand and R$25 thousand. Of the benefit of just over R$ 1,000, almost nothing was left after the discounts. The first installment of profitability was paid normally. From the second, however, nothing more was paid to the elderly woman, who entered the business after being convinced by a childhood friend of her daughter that she started to work at the company.

— The employees were under a lot of pressure to get people who could invest, there was a huge psychological and emotional demand, I followed this closely. In a moment of despair because of this scenario, she ended up offering it to us – says the young woman, 27 years old. — My mother was always all right with the bill, debts and everything. The proposal was a little suspect, but we thought it was safe because we knew other people who had already entered. And the most attractive thing is that it is a short contract. “Six months goes by fast”, we thought. And at the time the company was super blown, celebrities doing live, everyone promoting. That passes credibility.

“Without even money to eat”, as her daughter says, the pensioner succumbed. Sick and sleepless, she fell into a deep depression. — Don’t get up if I’m not close, and only eat if I get in your mouth — completes the young woman.

Even so, in a last hope that the situation would normalize, the elderly woman insisted that neither justice nor the police be sought, despite her daughter’s requests. On February 5, patience surrendered to harsh reality, and the two filed a case for the crime of embezzlement at the 5th DP (Mem de Sá), in downtown Rio.

Founded in early 2020, AutiBank expanded rapidly and, just over a year later, already had physical units in ten capitals, spread across five regions of the country. Last year, in an offensive to increase customer acquisition, the company sponsored several lives of great names in music, such as Gusttavo Lima, Barões da Pisadinha, Leonardo and Bell Marques, among others.