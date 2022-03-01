Switzerland adopts all EU sanctions against Russia

Measures involve freezing President Vladimir Putin’s funds and banning five Russian tycoons from entering the country.

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

After being charged by U.S and for European Union for the adoption of sanctions against Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland decided to ally itself with the countries of the West and adopt the measures that were imposed by the EU. The announcement was made this Monday, 28, by the president of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis. “This is a big step towards Switzerland“, declared Cassis to the press. The measures taken involve freezing the Russian president’s funds Vladimir Putin.

Switzerland is known for being neutral towards the conflicts that are taking place. However, after strong pressure from the United States and the European Union, claiming that the Swiss authorities are hesitant to apply sanctions, they decided to take a stand. According to Cassis, this decision was taken “with conviction, in a reflexive and unequivocal way”. After the disclosure of the participation in the EU sanctions against Russia, the finance minister, Ueli Maurer, stressed that the blocking of the assets of people included in the EU’s negative list takes effect immediately. Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter also said that five Russian or Ukrainian tycoons, “very close to Vladimir Putin” and with very important ties to Switzerland, are banned from entering the country. Their identities have not been released and these people do not have a Swiss residency permit, but they have important economic ties, particularly in finance and the raw materials business.