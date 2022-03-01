The 7 Brazilian ADRs with the highest increases on the New York Stock Exchange this Tuesday – Money Times

most of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) of Brazilian companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange operates high this Tuesday (01). The highlights are the papers linked to mineral commodities, such as Petroleum and iron ore.

The reason is the general assessment that, with the exclusion of banks gives Russia of the Swift international payment system, there will be a shortage of these inputs in the market.

The good performance of ADRs is sustaining a day of increase in the main performance indicators of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Brazilian Titans 20 Index (BR20), composed of the 20 most Brazilian ADRs most traded in New York, shows strong appreciation. the same is seen how iShares MSCI Brazil (EWZ), the largest Brazilian ETF listed in New York.

Despite the commodities boost, around 1pm, it was the engine maker’s ADRs WEG (WEGZY) which led the increases, with 7.9%, followed by the shares of Petrobras linked to preferred shares (PBR-a), with lower trading volume than those linked to common shares (PBR). In any case, the PBR-a rose more than 6%, ahead of the PBR, with an increase of almost 5%.

See the 7 ADRs with the biggest increases in this first half of trading in New York.