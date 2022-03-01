The battle of psychiatry: divergences and a new polarization

Cersam (Reference Center for Mental Health), located in Bairro Padre Eustquio (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) A complex discussion, with the involvement of several actors and institutions, which recently ended up in court. Mental health in Belo Horizonte and Minas Gerais is steeped in divergence and yet another polarization. On the one hand, those who defend the return of psychiatric hospitals, especially Galba Veloso, to treat serious and very serious crises; on the other hand, those who argue in favor of the anti-asylum struggle, in which the user of the Psychosocial Care Network (Raps) undergoes treatment in freedom, with constant dialogue with the family. To present the reasons for each aspect of this debate, the State of Minas heard more than 10 sources, from psychiatrists to family members and Raps users, in addition to representatives of state and municipal governments and organizations of public interest, in a special report published from of today.

The starting point of this report was the legal battle between the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) and the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG). Last year, the CRM announced ethical interdiction measures for the Mental Health Reference Centers (Cersams) in the capital of Minas Gerais, after inspections of the units. In the opposite direction, the municipality filed a civil suit at the 22nd Civil Federal Court, with the participation of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which suspended the notice of interdiction.

According to the council, the nine mental health centers in BH operate with three irregularities: the lack of a technical manager, the night shift without a psychiatrist, and the absence of technical and documentation compliances to care for the mentally ill in a serious and very serious crisis, such as argues the president of CRM, Cibele Alves de Carvalho.

“We understand that there is a flow of mental health in the state and municipality of Belo Horizonte, in which the management prioritizes the care of patients (in serious crisis) at Cersam. We started with the closing of Galba Veloso, which had an impact on the number of inpatient beds. Mental health patients have episodes of outbreaks that need to be treated so they can restore their mental balance and not put themselves at risk,” says Cibele.

With more than two decades at the forefront of mental health in Belo Horizonte, psychiatrist Vera Prates, from the Brazilian Association of Physicians and Doctors for Democracy (ABMMD), disagrees with the council’s stance. For her, the BH network has problems, but they do not go through the limitations pointed out by the CRM. Nor for the return of Galba Veloso, a possibility that she classifies as a “setback”.

“We miss Galba Veloso the least. I’ve been working in a basic health unit for 17 years with very serious cases: schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression with an attempt at self-extermination… In that time, my patients who needed hospitalization can fit on the fingers of one hand,” he says. For Vera Prates, the mental health networks in BH and Minas “are fully capable of providing care at all times for patients with mental suffering”, from mild to critical conditions.

On the other side of the counter, as a servant of Galba Veloso for almost 10 years, psychiatric nurse Maria Laura Oliveira says that there is a confusion between an asylum and a psychiatric hospital on the part of those who defend the anti-asylum struggle. “Galba Veloso was for psychiatry what João XXIII is for other health services. One health service never replaces another. The SUS does not recommend this,” she says. She believes that political interests guided the closure of the structure, located in Bairro Gameleira, West Region of BH.

DIVERGENCES BETWEEN MODELS

Representative of the Minas Gerais Mental Health Forum, Miriam Abou-Yd recognizes the need for improvements and expansion of devices for the sector in Belo Horizonte, but states that these factors do not invalidate the mental health care model built and reformed over the years.

“It was not only Belo Horizonte that carried out this inversion of the assistance model. Mines too. They respect the laws and resolutions we have. There were 8,100 psychiatric beds in the state in 36 hospitals in 1991. Today there are far fewer (549 mental health beds in a general hospital and 564 beds in a psychiatric hospital in the state, currently, according to the State Health Department). Undoubtedly, the closing of Galba was a necessary and justified attitude”, he defends.

According to Mriam, the hospital was rarely fully occupied with its 120 vacancies and did not compensate the state in terms of cost/benefit, mainly in terms of personnel expenses. “Is it appropriate to say that a hospital with 120 beds, which served 13 people a day, is necessary? Where do you think the thousands of cases of mental health that require intensive care are treated? They are and are very welcome at the Belo Horizonte Psychosocial Care Network”, she says.

Another arm of health professionals in the area in Minas Gerais, the vice president of the Minas Gerais Psychiatry Association, Bruno Couto Moreira, sees the situation with different eyes. He maintains that there is mental health chaos in the city. According to the expert, Cersam does not have the framework or legal permission to deal with urgent and emergency cases. “They can work 24 hours a day, but they don’t have the full structure. They cannot, by law, do the internment. S care for mild and moderate flare-ups,” he says.

Bruno points out what he considers structural flaws. “These are the norms of the Health Surveillance and the Fire Department that exist in hospitals, including psychiatry. This is recommended in particular. I don’t understand why these rules are required in the private sector (to hospitalize) and in the SUS they don’t need to be”, he asks.

For him, it would take four more Cersams in BH to meet the demand for mental health. “It was already an overloaded system, but now it also receives serious and very serious patients. how to leave a patient who needs a respirator inside a health center. Cersams treat mild to moderate patients excellently. They are trying to do an ICU inside a health post”, he opines.

From inside a Cersam in BH, a mental health worker, who preferred not to identify herself for fear of reprisals, said the Estado de Minas team that the unit where it works takes care of the demand through a multidisciplinary team, but admits that it lacks structure to work optimally.

“We are lacking human resources, yes, but we are able to develop the work. What do we miss the most is a place to have a meal, outside of office hours,” she says. She explains how the service works: “Cersam is not just medical care. There are users of the equipment, who go to the service not only to get medication, but to get away from the family for a while, for reasons of their own mental health. He goes through socialization workshops… a multidisciplinary team: nurse, doctor, social worker, occupational therapist and psychologist, in addition to nursing technicians”.

Last week, the City of Belo Horizonte reported that the court decision that prevents ethical intervention in the Cersams remains in effect. According to the administration, the municipality responded in court to all the Council’s questions, which would have demonstrated the regularity of mental health care provided at the units.

The Regional Council of Medicine confirmed that the ethical ban was temporarily suspended by the Court, and there was a conciliation hearing, without success. The process follows legal procedures and awaits a court decision.

IS THERE A LOBBY?

Sources linked to the anti-asylum fight allege that the leaders in favor of the return of psychiatric hospitals act out of self-interest. According to these people, who prefer to remain anonymous and have worked in the private sector for years, psychiatric clinics generate a lot of profit, as the treatment they follow is low-cost and in high demand.

“They served terrible food to the inmates. a business that makes a lot of money”, says one of the sources. Also according to these health professionals, the treatment of the mentally ill in freedom requires a horizontal approach, with the participation of different workers (nurses, psychologists, technicians, therapists, etc.), which bothers part of the medical class.