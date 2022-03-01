The new free Xbox Live Gold games for March 2022 are available

As happens every day before the start of each month, the March 2022 Games With Gold New Free Games Relay is now live, providing Xbox Live Gold members with more free titles for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S until subscription ends. While Aerial_Knight Never Yield remains free until March 15th, two new games are now available with the new March 2022 Games With Gold.

However, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Gold players can already enjoy the first Games With Gold of March 2022 which in this case are: The Flame in the Flood and Sacred 2 Fallen Angel. This latest Xbox 360 title can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S without any problems thanks to backwards compatibility.

The Flame in the Flood

A stray river voyage through the backwaters of a forgotten post-social America. Forage, craft, running away from predators. From the art director of BioShock and a team of veterans from the BioShock, Halo, Guitar Hero and Rock Band series comes The Flame in the Flood.

You can get The Flame in the Flood from this Microsoft Store link.

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

SACRED 2 – Fallen Angel is a massive and deeply playable action RPG. Embark on light and shadow campaigns in a seamless game world that combines single and multiplayer gameplay and is filled with missions, characters, adventures and deathmatches.

You can get Sacred 2 Fallen Angel from this Microsoft Store link.