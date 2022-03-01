The number of patients with dengue symptoms grows in Oeiras

The number of confirmed cases of dengue in Oeiras has been rising and, in these first months of 2022, the disease has registered a high rate of people infected with the disease.

The city has been experiencing an outbreak of the disease, which has health professionals on alert.

Many people have not given enough attention to dengue, but it is a serious situation. As the city has infestations year after year, the next one is always worse.

And this increase can be seen by the large number of people who seek the UPA in search of medical care. After the increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms, most of them now complain of dengue symptoms. And to make matters worse, patients report that there is a lack of medicines in that health unit.

Miguel Angelo Ribeiro de Sousa, coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department, explains that arboviruses are epidemic diseases and are transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti. “So, the diseases that are mainly related to this mosquito in the adult phase are dengue, zika, chikungunya and yellow fever. These diseases obey a seasonality, so it is an event that always occurs in a certain period of the year. That is, with Regarding the issue of dengue, zika, chikungunya mainly, and yellow fever, they have a specific period in the year that they occur mainly in the time when we have accumulation of clean water, in which this makes it possible together with water and temperature , the proliferation, the manifestation, the reproduction of this Aedes aegypti mosquito, and from there the transmission of this disease increases. So when it comes to the issue for dengue and chikungunya, currently in the municipality of Oeiras we will observe that the municipality is already experimenting in this an outbreak. And what is this difference? Why an outbreak? Because these events, these cases that are happening are located, they are distributed in the neighborhoods of our city ity and this is not characterized as an epidemic. What will differentiate is exactly the scale of dissemination. So in relation to these diseases, they are expected to happen in this period due to the rains, the accumulation of water, the humidity, all of this favors, allows the transmission of this disease. The coordinator clarifies, who says that “With that in mind, the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality in the case represented by me, as coordinator, was concerned to call for a meeting some sectors that are related to the fight against this mosquito in an attempt to prevent cases and to follow up more closely the cases that have been happening, especially with regard to chikungunya. Why Chikungunya? The complaints that are appearing now are very compatible with Chikungunya. So we called the Municipal Endemic Diseases Service, the Eighth Regional Health, the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the Deolindo Couto Regional Hospital to discuss the scenario of this outbreak that has been happening in recent weeks, so that from then on we can devise effective strategies for this preventive confrontation and, at the same time, the monitoring and treatment of these people”, said Michelangelo.

The coordinator says that a report is being prepared that will be presented to the Municipal Health Secretary, who is already aware of the situation, and that this report will present an approximate picture of the scenario that has been happening in Oeiras and that there are already some alternatives proposals for coping with this disease. “For this entire week we will be publicizing these actions. But that doesn’t mean it will only be now. The Family Health Strategy teams, the Endemic Diseases Service have already been doing this throughout the year. during this period, an increase in cases of dengue, zika and chikungunya is expected due to the increase in the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito”, he emphasizes.