‘This guy is going to go ahead with it’, said a resigned Biden upon hearing of Ukraine invasion – International

WASHINGTON – Ron Klain, the chief of staff at White Housegave a motivational speech on the morning of February 18, at the daily meeting of the president’s most senior advisers: the next ten days, he said, will be the most decisive in the presidency of Joe Biden.

President Biden’s military commanders and intelligence chiefs had told him that a Russian invasion was inevitable. Klain, veteran of Washington and one of Biden’s closest advisers, also reminded them of something they all already knew: the impending land war in Europe would coincide with one of the most defining moments for Biden’s presidency.

All presidents are faced with episodes beyond their control, forced to react to the world around them more often than they can conceive. Realizing, in the face of Putin’s February 21 speech that war was inevitable, the president resigned. “This guy is really going through with it,” Biden told one of his most senior advisers in disbelief. This account is based on interviews with a dozen officials and former government officials. Most agreed to describe the internal deliberations on condition of anonymity.

before the storm

One message Biden wanted to reinforce to his National Security Council in the White House Crisis Room on Sunday morning was that the US remained “in step with its allies and partners,” as Secretary of State Antony later put it. blink.

That desire was at the heart of the American response, which Biden had defined with Blinken, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the president, and other advisers. The results would soon become clear, and Biden’s team waited for European nations to issue sanctions before following along.

Diplomacy, including a 15-minute phone call between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, had not been able to calm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had grown increasingly frustrated with Biden’s warnings of an invasion. As I returned from the Security Conference and Munich on Sunday, the vice-president, Kamala Harristalked to Biden from the plane, Air Force Two.

She had repeated to Zelensky that the US believed a Russian invasion was imminent, she told Biden. And Harris had assured the Ukrainian president that the US government was ready to impose economic punishments along with its European allies.

On Monday, Biden watched Putin’s furious speech, in which the Russian president reaffirmed his grievances. The Kremlin leader warned that if Ukraine did not back down, it would be responsible for “the possibility of continued bloodshed”.

Biden, a scholar of international conflict and diplomacy, had two reactions, according to sources who spoke to him about the speech.

Putin’s speech expressed ominous confirmation of information raised by Biden’s military commanders and intelligence chiefs, who for weeks had believed the Russian president was likely to carry out his threats against Ukraine. In that sense, the Russian march on the way to war in Europe came as no surprise. But still Biden was shocked, he told one of his most senior advisers as they discussed Putin’s speech in the Oval Office.

Invasion

As of Wednesday afternoon, the situation in Ukraine was worrying. Biden, in the Oval Office even later than usual, received calls from General Mark Milley, commander of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Lloyd Austin III, the secretary of defense. Russian troops moved in ways not seen before, even just hours before.

At the Pentagon, officials told reporters they believed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine could begin by 6 pm, and some senior commanders were seen checking the time on their watches frequently.

Biden spent the rest of the night preparing for a new war in Europe in the Treaty Room, the ornate second-floor room in the residential wing of the White House where former President William McKinley watched the signing of the peace treaty that ended to the Spanish-American War in 1898. News of the invasion of Ukraine arrived at 10 pm Eastern Time. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO