To grow, Chinese Xiaomi wages war against illegals – Economy

After an unsuccessful attempt to enter the Brazilian market in 2015, the Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi returned to the country in 2019, this time in partnership with a Brazilian company, DL Electronics, of Minas Gerais. But the period out of the local market meant that the company’s smartphones, headphones and other products began to populate the marketplaces of local retailers, often irregularly and without consumer support.

In 2021, Xiaomi declared war on illegal products and began to actively fight the sale of devices without the approval of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The initiative reduced by 27% the billing of parallel commerce and placed the company in third place in sales of cell phones in the country last year.

“We started to inform electronics marketplaces which companies bought our products. So they only allow sales of legally purchased items. It’s a recurring and ant job,” he says. Luciano Barbosa, leader of Xiaomi’s operation in Brazil.

Products sold by direct import from Asian countries are not guaranteed against defects or serviced by technical assistance. In many cases, people only find out that they have purchased an informal product when they call the company’s Customer Service. In the case of smartphones, the functioning of the 4G and 5G internet can be affected by components that are partially incompatible with the networks of local operators.

To bring down informal sales, Xiaomi adopted “zero tolerance”, choosing to stop business on retailers’ websites that did not respect requests to remove ads for illegal devices. To achieve the positive result, Xiaomi needed to join efforts with retailers that offer marketplaces, such as B2W, Via and Magalu.

In 2020, 3.8 million smartphones were sold in the country informally, in the so-called “gray market”, with revenue of R$ 5.9 billion, according to the consultancy IDC. In 2021, the number of sales fell by 7%, going to 3.5 million, while revenue fell by 27%, reaching R$ 4.3 billion. Still, the battle continues to reduce illegal sales of other, simpler electronics categories, such as headphones.

GRAY MARKET.

In the 1980s, Federal Law No. 7,232/84 determined the market reserve for the information technology sector in order to promote the national industry, which made it impossible for foreign companies to enter. Because of the sanction, which lasted until 1991, the country saw an increase in piracy of electronic products, some of them coming from Paraguay.

With the formalization of the importation of electronic items, what was called the gray market changed. Now, the term refers to the trade of products by small importers, without the endorsement of manufacturers – such as Xiaomi.

REINVENTION.

The arrival of Xiaomi in Brazil changed the business of the mining company DL Electronics. Known for electric cookers and entry-level tablets, the company has become a major importer of electronics. Currently, DL Electronics sells around 500 Xiaomi products in the country, such as wireless headphones and more than 40 cell phone models. In 2021, the company was the third largest seller of smartphones in the country, behind only the leader Samsung and gives Motorola. “For the business as a whole, it is a large project, which showed how well the company was structured”, says Barbosa.

The partnership between DL and Xiaomi also took the Chinese brand to physical retail. With seven stores of its own, the company’s plan is to expand operations in the second half, with an eye on sales of 5G internet devices. l