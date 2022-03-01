Triple galactic merger: space telescope captures images

As much as the Hubble Space Telescope has been in operation for years, it has proven that it still does its job, as the instrument captured the exact moment of what is believed to be a merger between galaxies, or rather, three galaxies. This event is also known as “triple galactic fusion”.

Read more: Discover 5 scientific advances that could happen this year

The event occurred at a distance of approximately 681 million light years from planet Earth. In addition, sometimes such mergers can lead to the emergence of new stars because they contain a large accumulation of matter.

What is the “Galactic Triple Merger”?

A fairly common event anywhere in the universe, the “triple galactic merger” is a major universal event, which occurs when three galaxies merge due to their gravitational pulls together. The image taken by the telescope managed to record the exact moment when the three were together.

Furthermore, scientists claim that in the distant future, the Milky Way may undergo this process along with the Andromeda Nebula galaxy. Such an event is predicted to take place over four billion years from now.

Galaxy Zoo science project

According to records from the European Space Agency (ESA), the cluster photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope is registered under the codename IC 2431 and has its location specified in the constellation of Cancer.

Furthermore, according to ESA, the Galaxy Zoo science project owns the rights to the image, and in this program, scientists investigate several galaxies through Hubble. According to the agency, more than 100,000 volunteer agents have already made contributions in classifying around 900,000 catches.

Thus, the research results may help to better understand the past and more assertively predict the future of the Milky Way. Well, it was through such observations that they were able to estimate that, in the last 10 billion years, our galaxy has encompassed more than 12 other galaxies, for example.