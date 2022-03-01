Ukraine and Russia end talks and announce 2nd round of negotiations – International

(photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

Russian news agencies Tass and Ria report that the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus has ended. According to Ria, there will be a second round of negotiations after the representatives of the two countries return to the appropriate capitals.

The Ukrainian delegation was on the border with Belarus this Monday (28/2) and demanded an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, the announcement was made by the Ukrainian presidency. The delegation is made up of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, together with presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak.

“The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border area to participate in the negotiations,” the presidency said in a statement. “The key issue is a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory,” the note added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Russian military who invaded Ukraine to “lay down their arms” in a video released shortly before the start of negotiations with Russia, in which Kiev demands the withdrawal of Russian troops. “Abandon your equipment, get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders, don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” he said in Russian.

On the fifth day of the offensive, Moscow says it wants to discuss a “deal” with Kiev during Monday’s dialogue, at a time when the invasion appears to be meeting more resistance.

With information from AFP