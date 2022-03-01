Ukraine and Russia meet for the first time to negotiate peace; new meeting is scheduled | National Journal

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met this Monday (28) for the first time to negotiate peace. On the fifth day of the war, Russian attacks hit several civilian targets.

In the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Russians bombed a residential building, a market and a kindergarten. In Kharkiv, dozens of people reportedly died in rocket attacks.

Russia hit several buildings in Ukraine’s second-largest city, including a school. One expert told British TV that from the footage, the attack appeared to have been with cluster bombs – banned by an international convention, but that neither Moscow nor Kiev signed off on.

Meanwhile, the siege of the Ukrainian capital increases; reinforcements are coming. Satellite images show a Russian convoy that would have been spread over 27 kilometers of a road in the north of the capital.

The city follows a routine of fear. Civilians prepare for combat. A man says that whoever can, must resist. “It’s our home, we have to defend it.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants full force. On Monday, he summoned the country’s inmates with combat experience.

Zelensky said that the country is firm, but said that only in the first four days of the war, not counting this Monday, 16 children died in Russian bombing and 45 were injured.

The Ukrainian president also said that 4,500 Russian invaders were killed and sent a message to the Russian troops:

“Leave your gear and leave. Don’t trust your commanders, just save your lives. Go away”.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed a Russian missile system on Monday. And the military said the 13 border guards who refused to surrender on a small island in the Black Sea are alive. The sailors prevented two attacks. There was even talk of their death, that they would receive posthumous honors from war heroes.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that “the enemy is demoralized”, that “frequent cases of desertion and disobedience were observed. The enemy understood that propaganda and reality are different,” he said.

In Lviv, a brewery stopped making the drink to produce Molotov cocktails. One man says that “the best way to stop war is not with guns and more bloodshed, but with words. Only if words don’t work…”.

This Monday, for the first time since the beginning of the war, diplomats from both countries met to try to resolve all this in the conversation.

Important detail: the meeting did not take place on neutral territory, as is usually sought in a situation like this, but in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine’s next door neighbor, but an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Just before the war, Russia carried out military exercises in Belarus, and today, it uses the neighboring country to invade Ukraine from the north. The mediator of the meeting reassured the Ukrainians.

“They can feel absolutely safe,” said Vladimir Makei, the Belarusian government’s foreign minister.

The Ukrainians put their objective for the meeting on the table: an immediate ceasefire., but not only. Also the withdrawal of all Russian troops, including from Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia eight years ago, and also from the Donbass region, dominated by Russian separatists and recognized as independent by Vladimir Putin.

Russian diplomats, on the other hand, did not disclose Putin’s goals in that conversation. The meeting ended with the announcement that there would be a second round of negotiations. In other words, it’s just that they’ll keep talking to each other. And it was only the conversations ended for the sirens to sound again in Kiev.

The Russian president continues to criticize the West. Commenting on sanctions against the government, Vladimir Putin said that Western countries form the “empire of lies”.

Putin spoke with Frenchman Emmanuel Macron on Monday. He would have promised not to attack civilians and non-military infrastructure, creating a humanitarian corridor. But the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a threat: European countries that send weapons to Ukraine will suffer serious consequences.

The Ukrainian president said that he signed an application to join the European Union, and that he is sure the possibility is realistic. Eight countries in the bloc, all from Eastern Europe, signed below.

More than 500 thousand refugees

More than 500,000 people have already had to leave Ukraine for neighboring countries, most to poland. Half a million. It’s as if everyone who lives in Florianópolis, Niterói or Macapá had to run away from home and leave the city empty. Can you imagine what this represents in each person’s life?