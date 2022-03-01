Ukraine offers bitcoin for Russian soldiers to surrender

According to a TV presenter and United Nations Population Fund ambassador to Ukraine, Russian soldiers who surrender to Ukraine will receive 5 million rubles in bitcoin or cash.

In a post on Instagram, the presenter claims that Russian soldiers who surrender will receive 5 million rubles (R$ 232,000) in bitcoin, in addition to amnesty after the trial.

The presenter also claims that the offer comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the “global IT community.”

“Ukraine Ministry of Defense and global IT community offer Russian military to surrender, get amnesty and earn money.”, says the text.

Ukraine is one of the biggest Bitcoin holders in the world

It is worth mentioning that Ukraine is one of the 3 countries that has the most reserves in Bitcoin, in addition to having raised millions of dollars in donations with cryptocurrencies since the war began.

The Ukrainian government received nearly $19 million in bitcoin donations, which is equivalent to 571 million Ukrainian hryvnias. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced the donation of $10 million to Ukraine.

Ukrainian civil servants have declared their assets and many of them own bitcoin, with many being considered “whales”.

It is estimated that civil servants in Ukraine own around 2 million dollars worth of bitcoin.

According to data from Bitcoin Treasueres, Ukraine has about 46 thousand bitcoins, about 10.5 billion reais.

surrender requirements

Despite the presenter’s announcement, Ukraine’s defense ministry has yet to make an official communication, but unusual negotiations to end the wars are not unheard of.

The presenter’s text states that the offer is real and applies to military personnel and entire army units.

The text also says that the Russian military must surrender or destroy the military equipment they are using before surrendering, as well as using a white flag as a sign of surrender.

Military of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (in person or as part of a unit):

Decides to cease participating in war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and other illegal acts that are under the jurisdiction of the international court in The Hague;

Be aware of the need to ensure a secure future for yourself and your loved ones, their well-being;

Surrender along with military equipment. When doing so, use a white flag, raised hands and other signs that allow you to identify your intentions (barrel/turret turned upside down and/or raised, missiles taken from launchers, etc.);

It fulfills its right to a dignified future provided and on the Ukrainian side;

According to the presenter, the Russian military who surrender, in addition to receiving bitcoin, will also receive legal protection from Ukraine and will have “a dignified future in the country”.