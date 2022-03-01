Ukraine signs application to join the European Union

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed this Monday (28) a request for the country to join the European Union. The information was released by the government’s verified channel on Telegram.

In the images released by the country, Zelensky signs the document. Earlier, he had asked the EU to “urgently” admit the country to the bloc.

“We ask the European Union to urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure,” the country’s president said in a video posted on social media.

Zelensky thanked the support he has received from the international community and “partners”. “But our aim is to be with all Europeans and be like them. I’m sure we deserve it. I’m sure it’s possible,” he added.

Image: Art/UOL

In the publication, the president said that he spoke yesterday with the presidents of Portugal, Lithuania, France and Poland, as well as the prime ministers of Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom. “Support for our anti-war coalition is unconditional and unprecedented,” Zelensky said.

He also said that the Russian military who invaded Ukraine must “lay down their arms”. “Abandon your equipment, get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders, don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” said the Ukrainian president, speaking in Russian.

*With information from AFP