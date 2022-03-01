Ukraine suffered cyberattack hours before Russian invasion, says Microsoft | Technology

Microsoft is another of the tech giants taking action against the invasion of Ukraine. The American company reveals that it detected cyber attacks against Ukrainian technological infrastructure on Thursday (24), hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country.

The company has the Ukrainian government as a client and says it has been closely monitoring the situation in the country. The company calls the Russians’ action “tragic, illegal and unjustified”.

“In recent days, we have provided threat intelligence and defensive suggestions to Ukrainian authorities regarding attacks on various targets, including Ukrainian military institutions and manufacturers and various other government agencies,” reads a statement, published on the company’s official blog on Tuesday. 28).

Several hours before the launch of missiles or movement of tanks on February 24, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) detected a new round of offensive and destructive cyberattacks against Ukraine’s digital infrastructure.

Information about these digital threats is being shared with officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US government, according to the company.

In addition to initiatives to defend Ukraine against cyberattacks, Microsoft says it is working on other fronts, such as: combating Russian-sponsored disinformation campaigns and humanitarian support for Ukrainians.

Microsoft blocks Russian state media

In a decision similar to that of other social platforms, such as YouTube and Meta (which owns Facebook), Microsoft announced that its news aggregator application Microsoft Start will not display content from the networks Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik – two vehicles funded by the government. Russian. The decision also blocks this information from the MSN.com portal, which is owned by the brand.

Microsoft will also remove the RT app from its Windows store and downgrade the two Russian media outlets in its Bing search engine. Ads coming from Russian state media are also banned on the American company’s advertising service.