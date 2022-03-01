Ukraine summons volunteers from around the world to create IT army against Russia

To stop the invasion of Russia, all strategies are valid

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is calling on international volunteers to carry out cyber attacks against Russia. Through Twitter, he announced that he is assembling an “IT army” on Telegram.

Everyone will have roles, we will continue to fight on the cyber front – Mykhailo Fedorov

At the time of publishing this news, the Telegram channel has already surpassed 26,000 subscribers. The Ukrainian government is encouraging volunteers to use DDoS attacks against Russian targets. In addition, volunteers were also called upon to denounce YouTube channels posting pro-Russian content.

Last week, the hacking group Anonymous declared war on Russia, on the same day several government websites in the country went down, including the Kremlin.

No GPU and Processors for Russia

In addition to IT army and economic sanctions already declared by countries of the European Union and the United States, Intel and AMD suspend electronics sales to the country. according to the website Tom’s HardwareNVIDIA was also affected by the restrictions and stopped shipping GPUs and other components to the local market.



At Sanctions should primarily affect components that would be used for military purposes, as well as models of hybrid characteristics supplied, also, to the consumer market. What does that mean? This means that at first Intel Core CPUs and the Ryzen line should not suffer from supply problems. At least in the beginning, if the restrictions are extended indefinitely, the problems of chip supply in Russia are likely to worsen.

To close with a flourish, TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, also decided to accept sanctions against the country. For this reason, Russian companies such as Baikal, MCST, Yadro and STC, which are dependent on partnerships with TSMC, are likely to experience considerable impacts on their production lines.

Source: Engadget