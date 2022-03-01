Ukraine’s president calls for ‘no-fly zone’ for Russian aircraft and helicopters

Measure requested by Volodymyr Zelensky seeks, in his words, to immediately stop the advance of Kremlin troops and economically destroy the government of Vladimir Putin.

Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP – 02/25/2022 Volodymyr Zelensky called for the implementation of a ‘no-fly zone’ against Russian aircraft and helicopters



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a statement on Monday night, 28, and called for the complete closure of the ‘Ukrainian sky’ to Russian aircraft, missiles and helicopters. The measure, according to the representative, aims to stop the advance of the Russia and economically destroy the Kremlin. “Evil, armed with missiles, bombs and artillery, must be stopped immediately, destroyed economically. To show that humanity is capable of defending itself, it is necessary to consider a complete closure of the sky to Russian missiles, planes and helicopters”, argues the Ukrainian chief executive. According to Zelensky, to buy products of Russian origin, at this moment, is to finance the murder of innocent people. “A state that commits crimes against civilians cannot be a member of the Security Council of UN“, he argued in a post shared on his Facebook page.