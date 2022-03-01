Ukraine’s Representative in Brazil Says Bolsonaro Is Misinformed About Invasion

During a press conference, Anatoliy Tkach said that he had asked for humanitarian aid but had not yet had a Brazilian response to his request.

disclosure Anatoliy Tkach called for tougher measures on Russia



The charge d’affaires of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, condemned the last speeches of the president Jair Bolsonaro about the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, “Bolsonaro is poorly informed and it might be interesting for him to talk to the Ukrainian president to have a more objective view”. On Sunday, the 27th, the Brazilian president said that Brazil should adopt a neutral position in relation to the conflict so as not to “bring the consequences of the conflict to the country” and added that there would be an exaggeration in talking about a massacre, what is happening in the country. Ukraine. In response, Tkach said that perhaps they should release more data than about Ukraine’s civilian losses and ended by saying that at the moment it is not about supporting Ukraine but sovereignty and democratic values.

On Saturday, the 26th, Tkach had already made a statement calling for Brazil to impose tougher sanctions against Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine. Today, he made the same request again: “they would like greater support and condemnation from Brazil to Russia”. During his speech, he used Switzerland as a reference. The country has always been neutral on issues like this, but said on Monday that it has adopted the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia. Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Brazil reported that he asked for Brazil’s assistance with humanitarian aid, but that he has not yet received any response.

At the press conference, Anatoliy Tkach commented on the current situation in Ukraine and reported that there are already more than 2,400 civilians, including 45 children, 352 people have been killed. He also commented on the Russian attacks on the kindergarten and orphanage and on the sabotage groups that are present in the region and causing panic among civilians. When asked about the first round of agreement that took place today between Russia and Ukraine, he said that “there is still no answer, but there are points that can be discussed”.