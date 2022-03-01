Ukrainian commander claims Russian soldiers surrendered in Kharkiv

The commander of Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, Ukraine’s second largest city and close to the Russian border, said on his Facebook profile on Sunday, 27, that dozens of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian armed forces during the fighting. in the city. The military said captured soldiers had complained of exhaustion, demoralization and misunderstanding of the mission, as well as a lack of water, food and fuel since the attack on Ukraine began.

Through photos on social media, Oleg published records of Russian soldiers allegedly captured. In a report, the commander said Russian fighters tried to hide among the civilian population by asking for clothes and food. He urged residents of Kharkiv to be careful not to open the door to strangers and not help the hidden Russian attacker.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

On Sunday, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Vadym Denysenko, claimed that Russian forces had tried to “invade our cities. But the city of Kiev, the city of Chernihiv, the city of Mariupol, the city of Kharkiv are completely under Ukrainian control. Despite the fact that the Russians are sending their sabotage groups and bombing critical infrastructure, we defend all our cities.”

About the subject









This Monday, 28, Russia announced the restriction of flights by airlines from 36 countries, in response to the closure of airspace, by many states, to Russian planes, in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us