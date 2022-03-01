Ukrainian diplomat exposes conversation between Russian military and his mother hours before he died in battle; watch VIDEO | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian diplomat in the US, Sergiy Kyslytsya, spoke at a UN meeting on Monday (28) and presented what is, according to him, an exchange of messages between a mother and a Russian soldier who would die hours later in combat in Ukraine. .
“Mother, I’m in Ukraine. There’s a war going on here. I’m scared. We’re bombing every city, targeting civilians. We were told they would welcome us. And they’re falling in front of our tanks. don’t let us pass. They call us fascists. Mom, this is very difficult.”, says the Russian during the exchange of messages.
Feb 27 – Oil tank on fire after being hit by shelling near Vasylkiv military air base in Kiev region, Ukraine (Photo: Maksim Levin/Reuters)
In the latest Ukrainian government update, Russia attacked Ukraine with 56 rockets and 113 missiles. According to him, 352 civilians died, including children.
According to the ministry, about 1,684 people, including 116 children, were injured during the invasion that began on Thursday (24).
The ministry does not provide information on casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces. Russia, for its part, has claimed that its troops are only attacking Ukrainian military installations and says Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.