Ukrainian sailor arrested in Spain for trying to sink Russian tycoon’s yacht | Ukraine and Russia

A Ukrainian sailor has admitted to trying to sink a yacht owned by the head of a Russian state arms company in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

REAL TIME: follow coverage of the war in Ukraine

The 48-meter Lady Anastasia yacht belongs to Alexander Mikheev, managing director of Rosoboronexport, a company that exports Russian defense products including tanks, combat vehicles, aircraft, ships, weapons and ammunition. The boat was docked in Mallorca, Spain, when the sailor opened the valves in the engine room.

The man, who is also a mechanic, was arrested by Civil Guard officers on Saturday and later released on bail. He told a judge he didn’t regret anything and would do it again.

Satellite images show Russian ground forces moving towards Kiev

The man said he tried to sink Mikheev’s yacht after watching news about the invasion of Ukraine on television.

“I saw a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kiev,” he told local media. “They were attacking innocents.” On Saturday (26/02), an apartment building near Zhuliany Airport in the Kiev region was hit by a missile, leaving a hole covering at least five floors.