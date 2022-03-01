UN calls for $1.7 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine war

posted on 01/03/2022 11:19 / updated on 01/03/2022 11:25



(credit: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP)

The UN said on Tuesday (1/3) that it will ask Ukraine for emergency aid to raise US$ 1.7 billion in funds to help victims of the Russian invasion.

Also according to the organization, an estimated 12 million people inside Ukraine will need help and about four million displaced people could apply for help in neighboring countries in the coming months. “This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine,” Martin Griffiths, the UN’s head of humanitarian affairs, said in a statement.

“We need to step up our response to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians,” the official said. “We have to respond with compassion and solidarity.”

This fundraising call includes an allocation of US$1.1 billion to help six million people in Ukraine during a first three-month period.

This package aims to distribute money to the most vulnerable people, food, water and support to the health and education system, as well as assistance to build shelters and repair damaged homes.

“There are families with young children sheltering in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and alarm sirens. The number of victims is rapidly increasing,” he warned.

“Light will conquer darkness”, says president

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the European Parliament on Tuesday morning, thanking the European Union for its support, reaffirming Ukraine’s suffering and calling for his country’s urgent accession to the European community.

Touched, Zelensky said that Ukraine is fighting for its rights and freedom, freedom, “but we also want to be equal members of Europe.”

“I believe that we are showing that the EU will be stronger with us. Without you, we will be alone. At the very least, we show that we are as good as you. will conquer darkness. Glory to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

sixth day of war

The sixth day of conflict between Russia and Ukraine registers even more tension. Not only because the bombings did not stop on Monday (28/2), as was expected with the negotiation taking place on the Belarusian border, but also because, at dawn, the North American Maxar satellite showed a column of more than 60 kilometers of Russian troops and military apparatus en route to the Ukrainian capital. Kiev dawned under snow, to the sound of sirens.

According to the US company, the military column “extends from the outskirts of Antonov Airport, about 25 kilometers from central Kiev in the south, to the outskirts of Prybirsk in the north.”

Ukraine’s Parliament reports that Belarusian troops have joined the Russian military and are already in northern territories of the invaded country. At dawn, a missile hit a government building in Khirkiv, the second largest in the country.

With information from AFP.