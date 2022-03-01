Understand what cluster bombs are | Ukraine and Russia

On Monday (28), Amnesty International denounced the use of cluster bombs during the war in Ukraine. Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the claims were false. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the complaint.

According to the organization, a preschool in the northeast of the country was hit on the morning of February 25. In the attack, three civilians were killed, including a child. Another child was also injured. The place was used by the population as a point to protect themselves from fighting. See in the video above.

“The attack appears to have been carried out by Russian forces, who were operating in the vicinity and who have a regrettable history of using cluster munitions in populated areas,” the Amnesty International publication said.

The NGO called for the opening of an investigation for “war crime”. A United Nations (UN) convention prohibits the use of these weapons, but not all countries have signed it – including Brazil, the United States and Russia.

Find out in this report:

What are cluster bombs;

Why are they banned internationally;

The convention that brings together more than 110 countries that prohibits the use of these ammunition;

And why Brazil did not sign this international treaty.

What are cluster bombs?

1 of 1 Remains of an unexploded cluster bomb in Ukrainian territory, October 2014 — Photo: Oleg Solvang/ Human Rights Watch Remains of an unexploded cluster bomb in Ukrainian territory, October 2014 — Photo: Oleg Solvang/ Human Rights Watch

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, cluster bombs (also called “cluster”) are weapons consisting of a box that opens in midair and scatters numerous explosive submunitions or sub-bombs.

They have the ability to be dispersed over wide areas. Depending on the model, the number of submunitions can range from several dozen to over 600. They can be launched via aircraft, artillery and missiles.

The major concern is that most submunitions should explode on impact. However, a high number of submunitions fail and do not explode. And then unexploded submunitions explode when handled or moved, posing a grave danger to civilians. These smaller munitions can lie dormant, and are capable of being detonated many years after the conflict has ended.

According to the Red Cross, they “were first used during the Second World War and there is a large proportion of cluster munitions currently in stock.” They would have been designed during the Cold War.

Convention on Cluster Bombs

On May 30, 2008, in Dublin, Ireland, more than 100 countries signed an international treaty banning the use of these bombs in military conflicts. Countries have pledged never to:

Use cluster munitions;

Develop, produce, acquire, retain or transfer, directly or indirectly, cluster munitions;

Assisting, encouraging or inducing anyone in any activity prohibited by a member state under this convention.

Russia is not a party to that treaty.

Brazil also did not enter the list of signatories. In 2017, Human Rights Watch denounced the link between cluster bombs produced in Brazil and deadly attacks on schools in Yemen two years before the report.

“Brazil must recognize that cluster munitions are prohibited weapons that should never be manufactured, shipped, or used because of the damage they cause to civilians,” criticized Steve Goose, director of the arms division at Human Rights Watch and president of the Coalition, at the time. Against Cluster Munitions, an international coalition of groups working to eradicate cluster munitions.

“Saudi Arabia, its coalition partners and also Brazil, as a manufacturer, must immediately adhere to the widely recognized international treaty banning cluster munitions,” he said.

Regarding the Yemen attacks, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented the use of seven types of air- and ground-launched cluster munitions made in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil. In May 2016, the United States suspended the shipment of cluster munitions to Saudi Arabia.