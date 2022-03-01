Understand who the Russian oligarchs are and why they are involved in the conflict with Ukraine – World

International attention for Russian oligarchs increases as the attacks on Ukraine take place. When Russia invaded Ukraine, US and UK sanctions were applied to Russian banks and to several individuals among them, the Russian oligarchs, regarded by the press as Putin’s “companions”.

Recently, two Russian oligarchs, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, broke with the Kremlin and called for an end to the war. Fridman, chairman of Russia’s fourth-largest financial services company, the alpha bank, was born in Ukraine and called for “the bloodshed to stop”. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the billionaire has a net worth of $11.4 billion.

Fridman’s company was hit by sanctions and will not be able to raise money in the US market. Deripaska, who has a fortune estimated by Forbes at $28 billion, said he wanted clarification on the next three months’ economy and that the Russian central bank’s decision to raise interest rates was “the first test of who will be really paying for this feast.”

However, unlike Fridman and Deripaska, there are many other Russian oligarchs who have not taken a stand.

But, who are the Russian oligarchs?

Although the word “oligarch” has a historical meaning, nowadays it has a modern meaning. The term is used to define ultra-rich people who made money doing business with the state.. In Russia, the nomenclature is used to refer to an extremely wealthy group that rose to prominence after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Oligarchs can still be of a dominant social class segregated from society by religion, kinship, prestige, economic status, and others.

Probably the most internationally known Russian oligarch is businessman Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club. Abramovich made his wealth by selling assets after the fall of the Soviet Union and today he has an estimated net worth of US$ 14.3 billion – approximately R$ 73 billion.

Other countries also have oligarchs, but the term is not used as often as it is in Russia.

The Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF), an independent institution based in Kiev, blames the oligarchs for lack of development in the country, mainly because of their influence in industry and politics.

How did Russian oligarchs make money?

With the fall of the Soviet Union and the government of Boris Yeltsin, Russia became capitalist. Under communism, the regime that prevailed in the Soviet Union, there were no private properties. With the change, there was large-scale privatization.

Individuals who already had some purchasing power were able to acquire slices of Russian industry and became extremely wealthy. Some of them bribed, with positions or money, public officials who allowed privatizations. Many of the companies had raw materials such as ores, oil and gas, with demand worldwide.

This same group of oligarchs helped re-elect Boris Yeltsin, who was highly unpopular at the time, funding a complex manipulation of the Russians.

“They’re not really businessmen. They’re rich people, but the way they got rich is absolutely different from what happens in a capitalist state. [funcional]. They didn’t create the business: they hijacked the state business“, said Victor Andrusiv, Executive Director of the UIF, during an event in Washington in 2019.

Putin

When Putin entered the presidency of the country, he began to control the oligarchs. Those who were on his side got even richer. Others, who refused to support him, were forced to flee the country, such as banker Boris Berezovsky.