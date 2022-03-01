US expels 12 Russian diplomats from the country for ‘espionage’ | Ukraine and Russia

The United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats accused of spying from the country. According to a document released by the White House on Monday (28), Russian representatives allegedly abused their residence privilege by getting involved in spying movements.

“We are taking this decision in accordance with the UN Agreement. This action has been in development for several months,” the statement reads.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the explanation of the expulsions was “not satisfactory”.

UN Security Council

Brazil changes its position at the UN and votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

At the meeting held on Friday (25) of the United Nations Security Council, Russia vetoed a Council resolution that would serve to condemn the invasion of Ukraine – and it was the only country (out of 15 members) to vote against, but its vote has veto power.

Brazil’s representative at the UN, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said that the Security Council should act urgently in the face of Russian aggression.

During his vote, Costa Filho stated that there was no alternative, other than diplomacy, to resolve the current crisis in Eastern Europe: “We renew our call for a total cessation of hostilities, for the withdrawal of troops and for the immediate resumption of diplomatic dialogue.”

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had given orders for his country’s command to place the retaliatory nuclear weapons in a serious alert position, after hearing statements he considered aggressive from representatives of the countries that are part of NATO. The information is from the Reuters agency.

As a result, the world began to fear the possibility of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine.

During a speech given on Monday at a national event, US President Joe Biden reassured his people about a nuclear conflict.