Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the European Union: prove you’re with us | World

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union on Tuesday (1st) to prove that they are on the side of the Ukrainians in the conflict with Russia – on Monday, he signed an official request for his country to be incorporated into the block.

Read below an excerpt from Zelensky’s speech that was shown on video at a meeting of country representatives in the European Parliament.

“The European Union will be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. If you, Ukraine will be much lonelier. Prove that you are with us, prove that you will not leave us, prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will conquer death and light will conquer darkness.”

Some of the MEPs wore T-shirts with the words “Support Ukraine” and the country’s flag. Others wore buttons or props in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Zelensky received much applause at the end of his speech.

1 of 1 Members of the European Parliament during session on March 1, 2022 — Photo: John Thys/AFP Members of the European Parliament during session on March 1, 2022 — Photo: John Thys/AFP

Earlier, Zelensky called Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, state terrorism and called on the international community to recognize this.

“The purpose of terror is to break us, it’s to break our resistance,'” he said in a video posted on social media. The president also said that the cities of Kiev and Kharkiv, the largest in the country, are Russia’s main targets.

European Union can declare Russia a rogue state

The European Union has already adopted some measures to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, such as the application of sanctions.

Lawmakers are due to vote on Tuesday (1st) on a proposal to declare a deceptive state.

According to the first version of the text, there will be more sanctions to weaken the economy and the industrial base – especially the arms sector.