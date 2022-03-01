War in Ukraine: How Invasion Made Switzerland Abandon Neutrality and Adopt Sanctions Against Russia

In a surprising decision for its history, the Swiss government has abandoned the traditional position of neutrality and announced that it will adopt all the sanctions stipulated by the European Union against Russia.

Switzerland is not part of the European bloc. Only in 2002 did it become a member of the United Nations (UN) – and formally requested that neutrality be included in its membership.

Among the measures followed by the Swiss are the immediate freezing of the funds of four companies and more than 360 Russians, including the accounts of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov, by the way, would participate this Tuesday (01/03) in a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, but is prevented from entering Swiss territory as a result of the sanctions.

