War in Ukraine: How Invasion Made Switzerland Abandon Neutrality and Adopt Sanctions Against Russia

28 February 2022

Switzerland is not part of the European Union and only in 2002 it became a member of the UN

In a surprising decision for its history, the Swiss government has abandoned the traditional position of neutrality and announced that it will adopt all the sanctions stipulated by the European Union against Russia.

Switzerland is not part of the European bloc. Only in 2002 did it become a member of the United Nations (UN) – and formally requested that neutrality be included in its membership.

Among the measures followed by the Swiss are the immediate freezing of the funds of four companies and more than 360 Russians, including the accounts of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov, by the way, would participate this Tuesday (01/03) in a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, but is prevented from entering Swiss territory as a result of the sanctions.

Measures carry significant weight. Major Russian energy and commodity companies have offices in Switzerland.

Russian deposits total $11 billion in Swiss financial institutions, according to the Bank for International Settlements. It is almost a third of all international deposits ($36 billion) of Russian origin.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, when justifying the measures, declared that the offensive in Ukraine is an unacceptable attack on democracy and freedom.

In an official statement, the government said it had taken into account its position of neutrality and its peace policies when deciding on sanctions.

“This reaffirmed Switzerland’s desire to actively contribute to a solution to the conflict through its good offices. [serviços].”

Pressures in and out

Stefanie Walter, professor of international relations and political economy at the University of Zurich, said domestic and international pressures had altered Switzerland’s stance.

“The government had mentioned neutrality to argue that implementing broader sanctions would reduce Switzerland’s ability to provide its ‘good services’ in conflict resolution,” says Walter.

“But in recent days, both internal and external pressure has led to new sanctions being adopted, as the measures announced by the European Union have grown substantially.”

“Domestically, these demands were expressed by all but one political party, and in large street demonstrations. Internationally, there were not very common and quite direct statements from the US and European political actors for Switzerland to follow suit. way”, he says.

She says that it is not the first time that the country has adopted punitive measures against other countries (Belarus and Syria are examples), but that the current ones have a much greater weight.

For Carlos Gustavo Poggio, professor of international relations at FAAP, the change in Swiss posture is one of “several important milestones that have taken place throughout this war. For example, there was an important change in German foreign policy and I think this entered the Swiss calculation”.

Poggio says reactions to the war are showing that the world’s forces are about to reorganize.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis has declared the offensive in Ukraine an unacceptable attack on democracy and freedom.

“There is the idea that we are seeing the birth of a new world order. We do not know the exact contours of this order, but there is a certain consolidation of the blocs: Western countries against Russia, and it is not yet clear what the role of the China.”

Stefanie Walter says international law experts believe the sanctions do not violate Switzerland’s obligations as a neutral state.

“Swiss neutrality does not mean that Switzerland is neutral when there are violations of basic principles of international law, such as the territorial integrity of states, or gross violations of human rights.”

Will Russian elite turn against Putin?

For the professor at the University of Zurich, the Russian elite’s strong economic and financial ties to Switzerland make it difficult to circumvent sanctions.

“But whether that will drive the Russian elite to abandon Putin is very difficult to predict right now. Sanctions are certainly painful and constrain the gains Putin can distribute to the elite. But in an increasingly authoritarian state, protesting is also dangerous. what would be the alternatives [para o lugar de] Putin and what are the chances of transitioning to a new regime favorable to these elites.”

Walter says Switzerland’s stance on the current crisis also shows that the country is willing to restrict its clients’ assets when serious violations of international law happen.

“That said, for most of the world’s elite, Swiss banks will remain an attractive destination.”