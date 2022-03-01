West doubles down on Russian oil embargo

In the package of economic pressure measures on Russia, an initiative recently adopted by Canada would be a new weapon against Putin: the embargo on one of the main exports of the Eastern European country – oil. But most of Ukraine’s allies will hardly be able to embrace the drastic measure announced by the Canadians, in response to the conflict started by Putin 6 days ago. The sector accounts for about a third of Moscow’s federal budget revenue.

The measure can easily be adopted by Canadians, as the country has been drastically reducing imports of Russian oil. Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, announced it with great fanfare, but since 2019, the Russian oil quota represented less than 3% of the country’s total imports and was already being reduced.

“We cannot depend on a supplier that threatens us”, declared today the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in yet another speech in defense of a continental effort for energy autonomy.

However, the energy dependence of most nations on Russian inputs is great and an embargo on these products would cause the collapse of several sectors of economic activity, and even the comfort of European homes in the middle of winter would be compromised, without fuel for internal heating. of houses in the middle of winter.

“We have to reduce our dependence on gas [da Rússia]. It’s less money for the Russian war fund”, insisted the European leader. The speech, however, does not point to an immediate response to the conflict, as the so-called “green transition” to energy sources with less environmental impact depends on investments and long-term actions. Dependence on Russian gas exposes several European countries, including Germany and Italy.

Putin vows not to interrupt gas supplies to Europe. But he also made tough threats against nations that take action against his country – belligerent or indirect. In the United States, the perception already prevails that it is necessary to lower the tone of the statements, to avoid an untimely and unexpected reaction from the Russian leader.