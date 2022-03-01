What are photoprotective foods and how they work in our body

Sun exposure can harm the skin, facilitating the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and accelerating the skin’s natural aging process.

Thus, it is always necessary to protect your body, from applying a sunscreen to maintaining a healthy diet. After all, there are several foods that help to promote this protection, so check out now which are the main photoprotective foods, which protect your skin from sun damage. Know more!

How it works?

You should always keep your skin beautiful and protected from the sun, whether on sunny or cloudy days, it is always important to take care of our body from these radiations. In addition, these foods work in a systemic way and are called photoprotectors because they can act by reducing the bad effects that sunlight can cause. Carrots, garlic and chocolate, for example, are foods that have photoprotective nutrients and their consumption should be on a regular basis, associated with sunscreen.

Foods that promote photoprotection

First of all, it is important to remember that these foods should be consumed regularly. Therefore, it is necessary to have a varied diet, rich in vegetables, vegetables and fruits every day and not only eat when exposed to the sun. In this way, you protect yourself every day.

Carrot improves the performance of the retina and prevents damage caused by the sun’s rays. In addition, carrots are also a rich source of minerals, fiber and antioxidants. So, in addition to protecting from the sun, it still increases the effectiveness of the immune system in our body.

This ingredient is present in most dishes of Brazilian cuisine and has photoprotective functions. It has a large amount of isoflavone and therefore prevents sunburn and stimulates the production of proteins in the skin layers. That is, you can consume garlic at will!

Chestnuts, walnuts and almonds

Because they are an excellent source of vitamin E, these foods make it difficult for solar radiation to enter and absorb. Therefore, adding these oilseeds to your routine and diet is essential for the health of your skin. In addition, they are tasty, practical and go well with everything!

Dark chocolate is made from cocoa and has flavonoids, which is a substance that helps prevent sun damage. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic and anti-hemorrhagic properties and increases the absorption of vitamin C. However, its most important action is antioxidant, so the consumption of this type of chocolate can be beneficial for those looking to protect the skin.