What does Marcus Lemonis think about starting a business in Brazil?

SÃO PAULO – Lebanese Marcus Lemonis was adopted by a couple living in the United States when he was just nine months old. The experience of working in the family car store would lead Lemonis to create businesses such as the trailers Camping World – and reaching a fortune of $500 million, according to Forbes.

Today, Lemonis is also an investor in the TV show the partner for over eight years. Millions of dollars were invested in various businesses in the United States to improve their processes, products and people. But what would Lemonis think of undertaking in Brazil?

“If you really study the world, you understand that the opportunities for growth in Brazil are phenomenal. In this regard, Brazil is in the top 10 markets to watch, without a doubt”, reflected Lemonis to the From Zero to Topentrepreneurship brand InfoMoneyduring a press conference to announce the eighth season of the partnerbroadcast from February 21 on the television channel History Channel. See an excerpt from the press conference in the video above.

Even so, there are several points for improvement. Lemonis says he is unaware of the size of regulation to create and obtain resources for Brazilian businesses, compared to American businesses. And reports show that there is indeed a big difference in terms of bureaucracy. The Doing Business 2020, a World Bank study that measures the ease of doing business in several countries, placed Brazil in 124th position. The US ranked 6th.

One piece of advice from Lemonis specifically for Brazilian entrepreneurs is to invest in finding new ways to deliver products to consumers (logistics) and in good customer relationship software (CRM). “I did some studies on the Brazilian market that showed how the country was still a little behind in the adoption of technology for supply chain and for managing consumer data.”

Advice for entrepreneurs around the world

In the selection of businesses to participate in the partner, Lemonis says he considers which companies can teach lessons to entrepreneurs anywhere in the world. The entrepreneur and investor shared some of these lessons at the press conference.

The first piece of advice given by Lemonis comes from his own experience as an investor: not all bets paid off. And not all fruits translate to money in your pocket.

“As a business owner or future business owner, it’s important to know that not every decision you make will work. For me, it’s ok to let people see my mistakes and successes”, said the businessman. “My definition of success is not exclusively economic. The business or the people in it that are developing is just as important.”

Lemonis also highlighted that the investments that paid off were in businesses that had integrity. “They didn’t necessarily understand all the parties involved in their business, but they operated with conscience and values. They knew how to make good decisions and treated their employees and customers the right way. When you don’t see those traits, you can put your money on a blackjack table and bet the deal won’t work, even for me.”

A third piece of advice for entrepreneurs is to know that having a business is a risk, and that passion will be key to moving forward. “You need to have a plan and the first financial resources. But you also need to do something you are passionate about. The new coronavirus pandemic has shown us that people are no longer going to do something they don’t like.”

In the United States, there were 5.4 million applications for business creation in 2021. The number surpassed the 4.4 million applications in 2020, which had been a record. “People believed more in themselves and in technology as a way of building businesses. Perhaps there is no better time to start a business. But the lessons remain the same: you have to hire great people, have processes in place, sell a product that people really need, and know your competition.”

For the coming years, Lemonis reflected that there is a tendency to encourage small businesses, reinforced with the return of face-to-face activities after the worst period of the pandemic. Even so, the businessman gave as a last piece of advice to maintain digital communication channels.

“You can have a flower shop, a restaurant, a bakery, a bike shop or a mechanic company. No matter how small your business, technology is imperative. You need a way to communicate with consumers that doesn’t rely on face-to-face,” she says.

From Zero to Top

Every week a new success story in the business world:

