What is the Income Tax table? See how the calculation works | Income tax

The 2022 Income Tax table did not have any readjustment compared to the previous year. The tracks, by the way, have not changed since 2015 and accumulate distortions.

Therefore, monthly earnings below R$ 1,903.98 are exempt. The maximum range reaches salaries above R$ 4,664.68.

See each segment below.

Income Tax Ranges

Range 1: Up to BRL 1,903.98: free

Range 2: From BRL 1,903.99 to BRL 2,826.65: 7.5%

Range 3: From BRL 2,826.66 to BRL 3,751.05: 15%

Range 4: From BRL 3,751.06 to BRL 4,664.68: 22.5%

Range 5: Above BRL 4,664.68: 27.5%

How do these tracks work?

The tax is not charged on the entire salary – what is deducted from the INSS, for example, does not enter the account.

In addition, rates are not charged in full on earnings. Whoever earns BRL 4,000 per month, for example (and falls into bracket 4 above), does not pay 22.5% of the entire taxable part of the salary.

According to the Revenue, the ‘first’ R$ 1,903.98 are exempt. Anything that exceeds this amount, and does not exceed R$ 2,826.65 (the limit of range 2) is taxed at 7.5%. The one that exceeds the limit of band 2, but not the one of band 3, pays 15%, and so on.

1 of 2 Example of IR calculation — Photo: G1 Economy Example of IR calculation — Photo: G1 Economy

2 of 2 Example of IR calculation — Photo: G1 Economy Example of IR calculation — Photo: G1 Economy

In practice, the calculation can be done as follows: multiplying the total salary by the full rate for the range and subtracting the fixed amounts below:

Range 1: zero

Range 2: BRL 142.80

Range 3: BRL 354.80

Range 4: BRL 636.13

Range 5: BRL 869.36

The account for a salary of R$ 3 thousand (track 3) then becomes:

(15% x 3,000) – 354.80 = BRL 95.20

For a salary of BRL 4,000 (track 4):

(22.5% x 4,000) – 636.13 = BRL 263.87

The Federal Revenue also provides a simulator that can be used by anyone who wants to do this calculation – click here to access it.

According to the Federal Revenue Tax Auditors Union (Sindifisco), the table has accumulated a gap of 134.53% since 1996. In the Bolsonaro government alone, the gap is 24.49%. The last correction of the table was carried out in 2015 and there is no indication of an update in the short term.

Without correction since 2015, the IR table accumulates a lag of 134.5%; number of exempt would almost triple with adjustment