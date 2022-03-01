What went wrong for Vladimir Putin – International

THE ECONOMIST – The Russian invasion of Ukraine does not go according to plan. In Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, Ukrainian defenses appear to have repelled a major attack. In the south, Vladimir Putin’s forces seized territory – in part, however, by avoiding Ukrainian cities. In the capital itself, Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky showed a defiant countenance. In contrast to the drug-addicted Nazi Putin describes in his speeches, Zelensky took his place as the country’s leader, imbued with courage and patriotism.

The war is still in its first week. The Russian president can summon more forces than he could use to encircle Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, at the terrible cost of civilian and soldier lives on both sides. It is still a war Putin could very well win, in which he could impose a puppet government in Kiev or Kharkiv, the original capital of Soviet Ukraine.

Yet, in a broader sense, by the time Putin is forced to fight a war of attrition, he will have already lost. The patriotic spirit forged in Ukraine as a result of Putin taking aim at cities and their inhabitants already guarantees that no president who governs in his name is considered legitimate. And domestically, he could preside over a society smothered by sanctions and oppressed by his repressive regime.

fissures

It seems even more evident that the Russian elite were appalled – and impoverished – by Putin’s paranoid adventure. The worse his plans in Ukraine, the sooner fissures will begin to appear in his regime and the more Russians will take to the streets in protest. If Putin wants to stay in the Kremlin, he could be forced to impose terror on a level Russia has not seen in decades.

Putin’s first mistake was underestimating the enemy. Perhaps he believed his own propaganda: that Ukraine is not a real country, but a fake nation, built by the CIA and controlled by thugs who are abhorred by the people they rule. If he expected Ukraine to collapse at the first show of Russian strength, he couldn’t be more wrong.

Putin’s second mistake was mismanaging his own armed forces. Your Air Force so far has not been able to dominate the skies. He worked to reassure his people, asserting that Russia is not waging a war, but is carrying out a “denazification” operation instead.

The soldiers, uncertain what they were supposed to be doing, arrived in Ukraine expecting to be welcomed as liberators. If he orders his military to kill his Ukrainian brothers in large numbers, they may not obey him. If too many of his soldiers die in an attempt to crush Ukrainian cities, as is likely, he won’t be able to cover it up domestically.

And his third mistake was underestimating the West. Again, perhaps Putin believed the West was too decadent and too self-centered to organize a response. As a dictator who may find it hard to understand that people’s trust in democracy is genuine, he was almost certainly surprised by the surge of popular support for Ukraine – support that made Londoners rise up in honor of the Ukrainian national anthem and lit up the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, with the blue and gold of the Ukrainian flag.

Reaction

Inspired by Ukrainian courage and urged on by their own citizens, Western governments have finally found the determination to react. Correctly, they avoided direct military action against Russia, such as imposing a no-fly zone. Instead, in their third attempt on Saturday, they agreed to genuinely powerful sanctions against Russia’s central bank and its financial system. This should block access to the country’s reserves and undermine its banks.

The next day, these sanctions were met with an angry Russian response. Putin, after consulting his military commanders, has put his country’s nuclear forces on high alert. He equated economic sanctions with nuclear war.

This is not only morally wrong, it also raises the prospect of catastrophic escalation. This does not make the West’s use of sanctions a mistake. Putin’s belligerence is evidence of how dangerous he is. Retreating in fear of what he might do only invites the next overkill.

Instead, Russia’s warning must be responded to with a clear statement in the UN Security Council and by all nuclear powers, including China and India, that threatening nuclear weapons is unacceptable. At the same time, top US military commanders must maintain close contact with their Russian counterparts, to warn them that they will be held individually accountable for their actions. The world cannot allow Putin to miscalculate again.

*Translated by Guilherme Russo