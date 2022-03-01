Who are the richest men in Russia? | Economy

Bloomberg’s ranking of the 500 richest men in the world, 23 Russian billionaires are listed . They have business in sectors such as energy, steel, mining, telecommunications and sports.

Vladimir Potanin, entrepreneur in the mining sector, is the richest man in Russia, with a fortune of US$ 27.9 billion, according to this Monday’s ranking (28). Read more details below.

The 10 Richest Men in Russia – for the most part, very close to the president Vladimir Putin – accumulate a fortune totaling R$ 201.9 billion.

However, this year alone, until this Monday (28), these billionaires have already lost US$ 40.4 billion, mainly as a result of the conflict in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country.

Because of the war, several economic sanctions are being announced against Russia, which ends up affecting the country’s economy.

It is likely that this fortune will be reduced even further in the coming days: in the face of the sanctions imposed on Sunday, the stock exchange of Russia was closed this Monday – preventing further (and expected) sudden drops in the market value of companies.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, and the numbers are updated at the close of each New York stock trading day.

See who are the 10 richest men in the world russiaThe:

2 of 7 Vladimir Potanin (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in December 2018 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kremlin Vladimir Potanin (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in December 2018 – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kremlin

Net worth: $27.9 billion

Business sector: owner of more than a third of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of high-quality nickel; majority stake in pharmaceutical company Petrovax Pharm

Change in equity from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $2.96 billion down

Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 49th

3 of 7 Alexey Mordashov — Photo: Disclosure Alexey Mordashov — Photo: Disclosure

Net worth: $25.1 billion

Business sector: steel and tourism

Change in equity from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $3.78 billion down

Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 57th

Net worth: $24.7 billion

Business sector: energy

Change in equity from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $7.79 billion down

Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 58th

Net worth: $23.7 billion

Business sector: steel, railways and ports

Change in equity from the beginning of the year to February 28: $4.29 billion drop

Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 60th

4 of 7 Alisher Usmanov (right) attends a meeting with Putin, in a July 2017 photo — Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/Archive Alisher Usmanov (right) attends a meeting with Putin, in a July 2017 photo — Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/Arquivo

Net worth: $20.6 billion

Business sector: iron ore, telecommunications, media and technology

Change in Equity from Year Start to Feb 28: Down $698 Million

Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 78th

Net worth: $19.2 billion

Business sector: fertilizers and coal

Change in Equity from Year Start to Feb 28: $1.73 Billion Increase

Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 92nd

Net worth: $17.3 billion

Business sector: owner of Grupo Renova, a Russian conglomerate in the aluminum, oil, energy, telecommunications and other sectors

Change in net worth from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $1.18 billion down

Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 107th

5 of 7 Vagit Alekperov, president of Lukoil, had his assets reduced by almost a third on the first day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine – Photo: Disclosure Vagit Alekperov, president of Lukoil, had his assets reduced by almost a third on the first day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine – Photo: Disclosure

Net worth: $15 billion

Business sector: energy

Change in net worth from the beginning of the year to February 28: decrease of US$ 7.76 billion

Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 124th

6 of 7 Gennady Timchenko — Photo: Disclosure Gennady Timchenko — Photo: Disclosure

Net worth: $14.5 billion

Business sector: energy; he is also president of the Russian national hockey league KHL and the Hockey Club Ska Saint-Petersburg

Change in equity from the beginning of the year to February 28: $7.9 billion drop

Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 131st

7 of 7 Roman Abramovich during the presentation of the English Premier League trophy to Chelsea in London, May 2015 — Photo: Matt Dunham/AP/Archive Roman Abramovich during the presentation of the English Premier League trophy to Chelsea in London, May 2015 – Photo: Matt Dunham/AP/Archive

Net worth: $13.9 billion

Industry in which it operates: Owner of the English football team Chelsea

Change in equity from the beginning of the year to February 28: $4.1 billion drop

Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 141st

