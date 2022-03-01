Who are the richest men in Russia? | Economy

Bloomberg’s ranking of the 500 richest men in the world, 23 Russian billionaires are listed. They have business in sectors such as energy, steel, mining, telecommunications and sports.
Vladimir Potanin, entrepreneur in the mining sector, is the richest man in Russia, with a fortune of US$ 27.9 billion, according to this Monday’s ranking (28). Read more details below.
The 10 Richest Men in Russia – for the most part, very close to the president Vladimir Putin – accumulate a fortune totaling R$ 201.9 billion.
However, this year alone, until this Monday (28), these billionaires have already lost US$ 40.4 billion, mainly as a result of the conflict in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country.
Because of the war, several economic sanctions are being announced against Russia, which ends up affecting the country’s economy.
It is likely that this fortune will be reduced even further in the coming days: in the face of the sanctions imposed on Sunday, the stock exchange of Russia was closed this Monday – preventing further (and expected) sudden drops in the market value of companies.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, and the numbers are updated at the close of each New York stock trading day.
See who are the 10 richest men in the world russiaThe:
Vladimir Potanin (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in December 2018 – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kremlin
- Net worth: $27.9 billion
- Business sector: owner of more than a third of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of high-quality nickel; majority stake in pharmaceutical company Petrovax Pharm
- Change in equity from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $2.96 billion down
- Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 49th
Alexey Mordashov — Photo: Disclosure
- Net worth: $25.1 billion
- Business sector: steel and tourism
- Change in equity from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $3.78 billion down
- Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 57th
- Net worth: $24.7 billion
- Business sector: energy
- Change in equity from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $7.79 billion down
- Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 58th
- Net worth: $23.7 billion
- Business sector: steel, railways and ports
- Change in equity from the beginning of the year to February 28: $4.29 billion drop
- Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 60th
Alisher Usmanov (right) attends a meeting with Putin, in a July 2017 photo — Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/Arquivo
- Net worth: $20.6 billion
- Business sector: iron ore, telecommunications, media and technology
- Change in Equity from Year Start to Feb 28: Down $698 Million
- Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 78th
- Net worth: $19.2 billion
- Business sector: fertilizers and coal
- Change in Equity from Year Start to Feb 28: $1.73 Billion Increase
- Position in the ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 92nd
- Net worth: $17.3 billion
- Business sector: owner of Grupo Renova, a Russian conglomerate in the aluminum, oil, energy, telecommunications and other sectors
- Change in net worth from the beginning of the year to Feb 28: $1.18 billion down
- Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 107th
Vagit Alekperov, president of Lukoil, had his assets reduced by almost a third on the first day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine – Photo: Disclosure
- Net worth: $15 billion
- Business sector: energy
- Change in net worth from the beginning of the year to February 28: decrease of US$ 7.76 billion
- Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 124th
Gennady Timchenko — Photo: Disclosure
- Net worth: $14.5 billion
- Business sector: energy; he is also president of the Russian national hockey league KHL and the Hockey Club Ska Saint-Petersburg
- Change in equity from the beginning of the year to February 28: $7.9 billion drop
- Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 131st
Roman Abramovich during the presentation of the English Premier League trophy to Chelsea in London, May 2015 – Photo: Matt Dunham/AP/Archive
- Net worth: $13.9 billion
- Industry in which it operates: Owner of the English football team Chelsea
- Change in equity from the beginning of the year to February 28: $4.1 billion drop
- Ranking of the 500 richest in the world: 141st
Below are the other 13 Russian billionaires in the ranking of the 500 richest men in the world:
- 11. Mikhail Prokhorov: $13.6 billion (146th overall)
- 12. Suleiman Kerimov: $12.9 billion (161st overall)
- 13. Mikhail Fridman: $11.4 billion (183rd overall)
- 14. Victor Rashnikov: $11.2 billion (191st overall)
- 15. Dmitry Rybolovlev: $10.7 billion (204th overall)
- 16. Vyacheslav Kantor: $9.04 billion (243rd overall)
- 17. German Khan: $7.82 billion (319th overall)
- 18. Alexander Abramov: $7.44 billion (338th overall)
- 19. Andrey Guryev: $7.02 billion (361st overall)
- 20. Iskandar Makhmudov: $6.19 billion (425th overall)
- 21. Alexey Kuzmichev: $5.87 billion (460th overall)
- 22. Leonid Fedun: $5.72 billion (472nd overall)
- 23. Petr Aven: $5.70 billion (473rd overall)