“Who wins war? Who has more cannon”, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, Monday (28), that Russia should not delay in taking the control of Ukraine. According to him, whoever wins a war is whoever has the most military power. “At the end of the day, who has the most arguments and who wins the war? Who has the most cannon,” said the president.

According to Bolsonaro, the tendency is for the situation involving the two countries to be resolved in a few days – before the UN Security Council (United Nations) discusses a resolution against Russia -, but not because of a possible agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian governments.

“The difference is very big between one troop and another. The tendency is to quickly resolve it from there. [A Ucrânia] already have fuel problems. For sure, refineries were bombed in the region. Military targets were also bombed. Capital accidents, if you want to derail the movement of enemy troops, you destroy airports, bridges, overpasses. In my opinion, given the difference in forces, this conflict will come to an end quickly,” Bolsonaro said.

The president also stated that he should not repudiate Russia’s attack precisely because of the European country’s military potential. “We have to have balance. We are going to settle matters, but it won’t be on the sly. After all, we are dealing with one of the biggest nuclear war powers on one side. On the other, Ukraine, which decided to give up its weapons in the past,” he commented. .

In any case, Bolsonaro said he hopes the conflict will come to an end without any more deaths. “We know that people are dying, unfortunately. Now, we hope that as soon as possible the military actions will stop and an agreement will be reached for the good of all humanity. Not just Ukraine or Russia.”





Bolsonaro’s speeches were made in an interview with Jovem Pan.