Why did Switzerland break its historic neutrality and adopt sanctions against Russia? | Ukraine and Russia

g1 is now on Telegram; Click here to receive news directly to your mobile

LIVE: follow coverage of the war in Ukraine

Why is Switzerland the focus of the sanctions issue?



2 of 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin — Photo: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin — Photo: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters

Russia is only Switzerland’s 23rd trading partner, but the country’s banks are among the favorites of Russian fortunes. And several Russian oligarchs also have interests in big Swiss companies..

Furthermore, 80% of Russian oil and gas deals take place in Switzerland, according to estimates cited in the country’s press.

In recent days, Swiss officials – who seemed hesitant to apply sanctions after the invasion – have come under strong pressure to align themselves with the EU and the US.

Who are the targets of sanctions?

“In view of Russia’s continued military intervention in Ukraine, the Federal Council took the decision on 28 February to adopt the sanctions packages imposed by the EU on 23 and 25 February,” the government said in a statement.

Switzerland has also adopted financial sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, effective immediately.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer stressed that blocking the assets of people on the EU’s negative list has “immediate effect”.

“Switzerland reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and its people; it will deliver emergency supplies to people who have fled to Poland,” the government said, also making an offer to mediate in the dispute.

Ukraine-Russia meeting in Belarus has been suspended

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter also said that five Russian or Ukrainian tycoons, “very close to Vladimir Putin” and with very important ties to Switzerland “are prohibited from entering” the country. Their identities were not disclosed.