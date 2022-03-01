Why does Brazil import fertilizer from Russia? | agribusiness

With the war between Russia and Ukraine, there is growing concern among farmers regarding the purchase of fertilizers for planting the 22/23 crop. THE Russia is the main source of input used in Brazilian crops.

About 23% of fertilizers or chemical fertilizers imported in 2021 came from Russiapoints out the Comex Stat survey, from the Ministry of Economy.

Despite being a major exporter of agricultural commodities – such as grains, such as soy -, 70% of the raw material used in the fertilizers used in the plantations comes from abroad, according to consultancy Cogo.

This makes Brazil the only one of the large agricultural centers that is dependent on imports, pointed out Carlos Cogo, managing partner of the consultancy, in an interview with g1 in November 2021.

There are two reasons for the Brazil depend on other countries, according to professor Carlos Eduardo Vian from the “Luiz de Queiroz” Higher School of Agriculture (Esalq) at the University of São Paulo (USP).

he does not have the raw material;

when he has it, he simply doesn’t use it for that purpose.

Chemical fertilizers are a tool used by farmers to increase soil productivity.

“Perhaps an ordinary urban citizen has an image that it’s just planting, that everything works in Brazil. This is not true. Our soils are largely poor in nutrition and we need to correct their nutritional capacity to be productive” , says Fábio Mizumoto, coordinator of the agribusiness MBA at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

In the case of fertilizers, Brazil has the gas to obtain nitrogen, for example, but does not have the infrastructure for its flow on offshore platforms, losing a significant part of the inputexplained Julia Dualibi in GloboNews (see video at the beginning of the report).

It is from the gas that the chemical element needed to obtain fertilizers comes out. The case cited deals with the category of nitrogenous compounds, which are widely used in corn. Of this type, 20% of imports come from Russia, according to data from Itaú BBA.

Brazil has only two operational maritime flow routes and a few other land routes that lead to distribution centers, Adriano Pires, founding partner of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), told the journalist.

Brazil has only 40,000 km of pipelines to transport gas. The United States, for example, has 400,000 km.

Russia followed a different path from Brazil in production. It developed as a commodity exporter and also as an energy power in obtaining gases for fertilizers.

“Fertilizer is a very simple thing. They are mixers, but they need large amounts of energy, transport and storage of these products”, explains Professor Vian.

In November 2021, the federal government was already studying the launch of the National Fertilizer Plan. It aims reduce external dependence, through the implementation of legislative proposals to facilitate the production of the item in the country.

The debate of resuming Brazilian fertilizer factories has returned to the scenario of crisis of the input and has two interesting sides to be considered, says the president of the association that brings together manufacturers CropLife Brazil, Christian Lohbauer.

For him, the products may end up being more expensive when they are made in Brazil, but, on the other hand, this would generate guaranteed supply, regardless of the external situation.

Fertilizer x pesticides

Chemical fertilizers work as a type of fertilizer, used to prepare and stimulate the land for planting. Pesticides, also known as pesticides and pesticides, are used to protect crops from pests and animals.

Pesticides are divided into three categories, each with its specific target:

Herbicide: acts against weeds;

acts against weeds; Fungicide: against fungi that cause diseases;

against fungi that cause diseases; Insecticide: against insects;

