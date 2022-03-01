Why Ukraine didn’t take the Antonov An-225, the world’s largest plane

Antonov An-225 Mriya landing at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP)





As we have been following in the last few days, this Sunday, February 27th, was unfortunately marked as the date on which the most important tool for air shipment of very large, very heavy or very voluminous cargo was confirmed to have been hit and destroyed by a bomb. or missile in Ukraine, in the midst of the war initiated by Russia.

With 6 engines, 32 wheels, 84 meters in length, a wingspan of 88.4 meters and a capacity of 250 tons in cargo weight (or 1,300 m³ in volume), the Antonov An-225 Mriya is the largest commercial aircraft in the world. This single copy was manufactured in 1985 by the Ukrainian Antonov Design Bureau when the territory was still part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Second unfinished copy

A second plane of the model began to be made at the same time, however, with the USSR going into crisis and some time later dissolving, manufacturing was stopped with the fuselage and wings partially built.

The second Antonov An-225, unfinished





To this day it rests unfinished in a shed in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, but according to recent statements by Oleksander Donets, CEO of the Antonov Company, in 2012 it was estimated that $460 million would be needed for completion.

According to the CEO, it would be ready in 3 years if there was funding for it, however, the figure is considered too high to be compensated later with the commercial operation of the jet, making the investment unfeasible.

Relevance in the pandemic

In addition to being known for enabling super-heavy transport (the second largest in the world, the Antonov An-124, takes a maximum of 150 tons), the An-225 has also been playing a key role in this pandemic by carrying huge volumes of hospital loads, such as masks, gloves and other equipment of this nature.

While until 2019 the huge plane was only seen taking off when hired to carry large and/or heavy items a few times a year, from 2020 onwards it started flying with a frequency never seen before. There would be stops of a few weeks at Hostomel Airport (or Gostomel), Antonov’s base in Kiev, for the heavy and very unique maintenance of the model, and then the Antonov 225 would depart again.

Then why?

So, if this jet, named a dream since its conception (“Mriya” means “Dream” in Ukrainian), is so important not only for Antonov and Ukraine, but also for the whole world, why was it left in Kiev in amid the imminence of a military invasion?

Was it because the Ukrainians did not believe that Russia would actually advance? Was it because they believed the Russians would preserve such important equipment? Or is it because “Ukraine wanted him destroyed to become a martyr in the war against Russia”, as many people have claimed?

The answer is no to all the above questions. The reason is another, as commented by several sources of Antonov itself after this sad event.

As we saw on Sunday, one of the first vehicles in the world to confirm that the An-225 had been hit at Hostomel was Air-Clips.com, a major aviation video channel on YouTube. Its creator, in direct contact with people from Antonov’s management, reproduced the note received directly from these sources, which read:

“Due to the attack of Russian forces, our Antonov An-26, Antonov An-74 and Antonov-28 were destroyed and burned.

We were informed that the Antonov An-124 registration UR-82009 and the Antonov An-225 Mriya, which were undergoing maintenance at Gostomel Airport, were also burned.

Yesterday’s information was that the final confirmation was still unknown. Today I have another confirmation of the Antonov An-225 having been destroyed.”





So, as you can see, the reason was that the biggest plane in the world had been undergoing maintenance since it had last landed in Kiev on February 5th.

Its maintenance is always time consuming, as it is complex and specific, since there are no other planes of the same model to supply spare parts and no manufacturers producing new parts. Thus, the plane, unfortunately, was not in a position to be quickly finalized for flight.

Reconstruction?

Although the manufacturer’s own sources claim about the destruction, officially the Antonov Company preferred only to comment that “Currently, until the AN-225 is inspected by experts, we cannot inform you about the technical condition of the aircraft.”

Therefore, until new information is released (and it is not possible to know how long this may take in the midst of this war), the big question remains: will it be possible and economically viable to rebuild the largest plane in the world and one of the great icons in the history of aviation world?



