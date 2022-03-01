Why war in Ukraine is a big challenge for China

Hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, the United States accused Russia and China of combining to create a “profoundly illiberal” world order.

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine presents a major challenge for China on several fronts.

The diplomatic relationship between Moscow and Beijing, which has become increasingly close, could be seen at the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, with Putin being one of the few world leaders present at the event.

In a significant gesture, Putin waited until shortly after the Games ended to recognize the independence of Ukraine’s two breakaway regions and send troops to support them.

In its public statements, the Chinese government called on all sides of the conflict to ease tensions in Ukraine. But now that Russia has abandoned all moderation, and the crisis is worsening, what is China’s official position?

The Chinese government believes it cannot be seen as supporting a war in Europe, but it also wants to strengthen its military and strategic ties with Moscow.

Ukraine’s biggest trading partner is China, and Beijing would ideally like to maintain good relations with Kiev. This, however, can be difficult to sustain when China is so clearly aligned with the government that it is sending troops into Ukrainian territory.

There is also the potential for a shake-up in trade relations between Western Europe and China, if Europeans judge that Beijing is supporting Russian aggression.

China and Russia have held joint military exercises, such as the one involving their navies in 2021 Image: China News Service/Getty Images

Change in Chinese foreign policy?

A message repeated over and over again by Chinese leaders is that the country does not interfere in the internal affairs of others and that other nations should not interfere in their internal affairs.

In a post on the social network Twitter, prominent Chinese diplomat Liu Xiamong reiterated that China has never “invaded other countries”. [ou] engaged in proxy wars,” adding that the country was committed to the path of peace.

Last week, in a gesture considered surprising, China abstained from the UN Security Council vote condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some analysts had expected Beijing to join Russia in voting against the motion, but the fact that it opted to abstain was described as a “victory for the West”? and it is a sign of the absence of interference from Beijing.

However, China is far from condemning the situation, with Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, refusing to refer to what is happening in Ukraine as an “invasion”.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Beijing was aware of the situation and decided to turn a blind eye. According to a report in the US newspaper The New York Times, citing unnamed US officials, the US has repeatedly asked China in recent months to intervene and convince Russia not to invade Ukraine.

The paper, however, added that officials later discovered that Beijing had shared this information with Moscow, saying the US was trying to sow discord and that China would not try to stop Russian plans.

Parallels with Taiwan

For the Chinese Communist Party, what is most worrying is how the current crisis will impact its own people and its worldview.

For this reason, it is manipulating and controlling information about the situation in Ukraine in its press and social media.

It didn’t take long for Taiwan to be caught in the middle of the crisis. The island is considered by the Communist Party to be essentially a splinter province that needs to be reunited with the Chinese mainland.

Aerial view of the port city of Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan Image: Economic and Cultural Office of Taipei in Brazil/Disclosure

On Weibo, a sort of Chinese Twitter account, Chinese nationalists used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to urge their country to follow suit, with comments such as: “This is the best opportunity to retake Taiwan now!”

When the Chinese government rejected the imposition of sanctions against Russia in recent days, it knew it could face similar treatment if it decided to take Taiwan by force, in what would be a costly and bloody operation.

During a regular press briefing in Beijing, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said China never believed that sanctions were the best way to resolve problems between nations.

However, if Chinese citizens start connecting the dots with Russia’s justifications for invading Ukraine and applying them to their own country, it could undermine the Chinese government’s entire explanation for its own current borders.

Censorship and criticism on social media

Vladimir Putin says, with the invasion of Ukraine, he is releasing citizens inside Ukraine who speak Russian and have ties to Russia. So what about those with ethnic ties to Mongolia, Korea, Kyrgyzstan and others that are now part of China? Even more potentially explosive for Beijing, what if Tibetans or Uighurs renew their calls for greater autonomy or even independence?

Ensuring that doesn’t happen is more important to Xi Jinping’s government than anything else.

Having achieved this, based on the statements on Chinese social media, it is necessary to see in which direction the Communist Party media is taking the population in terms of how the Chinese should view Putin’s movements in Eastern Europe.

On Monday, the 28th, the Beijing Daily, linked to the Chinese state, republished a statement from the Russian embassy in Beijing in which it asked the world not to help the “neo-Nazi” government in Kiev.

On Chinese social media, comments about Ukraine and Russia are also closely monitored. Among the content posted, phrases such as: “Putin is amazing!”; “I support Russia, I oppose the US. That’s all I want to say”; “Americans always want to mess the world up!”

Clearly, however, there is still some caution on the part of China. The government backtracked on an initial proclamation in which the Chinese embassy in Kiev initially advised Chinese citizens to display Chinese flags on their cars to help one another while “showing the strength of China”.

After a few days of war, this changed to a recommendation that people not “intentionally reveal their identity or display signs that identify them”.

Some speculated that this shift was due to the fact that the Chinese could be at risk, with news of the Chinese Communist Party media reaching Ukraine promoting support for Vladimir Putin’s actions.

There have been, however, critics who still manage to speak out. Over the weekend, five prominent Chinese academics wrote an open letter denouncing Russia’s actions.

“This is an invasion. As the Chinese saying goes, ‘You can’t call a deer a horse,'” historian Xu Guoqi said, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. Hours after it was published, the letter was taken down by internet censors.

Image: Art/UOL

It’s hard to get a real idea of ​​how many people in China are asking for peace, when you don’t know how many internet posts have been censored – and how many posts criticizing the US have been promoted.

One social media user wrote: “I don’t understand why so many people support Russia and Putin. Should invasion be seen as justice? We should oppose any form of war!”

According to another user: “Putin recognizes the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions, which is obviously interference in the internal affairs of another country.”

This latest post expresses precisely the conclusion that Beijing does not want its people to reach. It is the essence of the minefield over which the Chinese government is walking.

Asked whether what is happening now in Ukraine represents an invasion, spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference that “the historical context is complicated” and that the current situation is “caused by a number of factors”.

There is great turmoil unfolding in Europe. And Xi Jinping has important choices to make about how his country will deal with her.