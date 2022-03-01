With oil and Petrobras soaring, Brazil Titans ADRs index clashes with American stock exchanges and rises

With B3 closed again because of Carnival, investors look this Tuesday (1) to the movement of Brazilian ADRs (shares of companies outside the United States traded in New York). The ramifications of the war between Russia and Ukraine continue to influence asset prices, as investors try to scale the size of the problem.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which gathers the most traded shares of Brazilian companies in the New York stock market, started the day low, but reversed the trend throughout the session and rose 0.32% at the end. of the trading floor. Today, the indicator opened higher. At 11:38 am (GMT), it advanced 1.65%, to 19,327 points.

The Brazilian ADR index was against the main American indicators: both the S&P 500, the Nadaq Composite and the Dow Jones started the day with slight declines.

The performance was driven by the surge in Petrobras’ assets. The state-owned PRB ADRs rose 3.71% at 11:40 am, quoted at US$ 14.82 each. The movement followed the rise in oil prices on the international market.

At the same time, a barrel of Brent oil, which is traded in London, rose 6.66% to US$ 104.49. A barrel of WTI oil, traded in the US, hit US$ 101 this morning, the highest level in seven years.

Some Wall Street investors are betting that the surge that has pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel in recent days is just the beginning of an upward trajectory. Some consider that the price may approach the 2008 record, when it touched US$ 150, due to global supply limitations.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, with 11% of global supply/trade. And commodity prices have skyrocketed since Western countries announced sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts heard by InfoMoney said that, at first, Petrobras’ shares will react positively to the euphoria of oil prices in the international market, but the advance of the commodity may put even more pressure on the state-owned company in a scenario that was already bullish for the commodity with the most limited supply and demand recovery. As a result, they have given preference to other papers in the sector.

In addition to Petrobras, other Brazilian ADRs rose on Tuesday and boosted the Dow Jones Brazil Titans, such as Vale’s shares, which gained 3.81% at 11:57 am, quoted at US$ 19.19 each. The financial sector contributed to the increase in the index: Bradesco rose 1.29%, while Banco do Brasil had gained 1.72% at the same time.

Russia tries to rein in investors

In yet another episode of the war, Russia today said it was imposing temporary restrictions on foreigners seeking to exit Russian assets in a bid to stem a fast-paced exodus of investors fueled by Western sanctions established after the Ukraine invasion.

Russian assets went into freefall on Tuesday, with London-listed MSCI Russia ETF shares plummeting 50% and Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, falling 21% as investors sought an escape route from the country.

Major money managers including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn have been cutting their positions in Russia even after the ruble fell to a record low.

While peace talks between Russia and Ukraine do not appear to be moving forward, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will allow Ukrainians to enter Brazil on humanitarian visas. Brazil has already adopted similar measures in other cases, such as Haitian immigrants and Syrian refugees and, more recently, Afghans.

world with greater uncertainty

The rise in commodities and the fall in the stock markets is a reflection of a world with greater uncertainty, in the view of Paulo Leme, executive president of allocation at XP Private. In an interview with Estadão, the executive stated that the most “harmful” economic consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the rise in the price of oil and natural gas, but the breach of an international contract that had prevailed since the end of the USSR.

According to him, the global risk premium has increased and this could end up reducing international cooperation and global trade. The impact on Brazil of this conflict could be minimized, however, if a good president is elected in October, said the executive chairman of allocation at XP Private.

“I will not get into the political discussion, but with a good president, a good economic program, which generates good relations with the market and investments, the country’s potential is spectacular.”

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said in New York, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, that one of the consequences of the war could be global inflationary pressures on food, grains, fertilizers and energy.

He said that the world economy is going through a slowdown, that the war can worsen, but that Brazil is “out of tune”, as it is growing. “Brazil is in the other direction,” said the minister, for whom the country is in transition from an economy guided by the state to one managed by the market.

“By the end of the year, we will have US$ 200 billion in investment commitments, in contracts already signed for private investments”, he said. He compared investments in ports, highways and the electricity sector to “two Marshall Plans” (the one that rebuilt Europe after the Second World War).

(With Reuters and Estadão Content)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related