With Russia barred, China dominates fair

After the cancellation of the 2020 edition and a hybrid version emptied in 2021, MWC (Mobile World Congress), the largest mobile technology fair in the world, returned with (almost) full force to the face-to-face format in 2022. But so far the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have given rise to talk.

With the expectation of receiving, between February 28 and March 4, more than 60 thousand people from 150 countries, the event organizer warned the public as soon as the doors opened that Russian companies would no longer be part of the list of participants.

“The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, organizer of the MWC, in his opening remarks. In a statement, the organization detailed: there will be no “Russian pavilion” among the exhibitors, and some companies in the country have been banned (names were not disclosed).

Despite the conflict in Eastern Europe and the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate of return to normality is strong. Even with entry restrictions, such as the requirement for proof of vaccination and constant use of PFF-2 masks, the safest, the public attended the event in droves.

Where’s my cell phone?

The same cannot be said of the more traditional brands at the fair. Samsung, which during anni took advantage of the MWC to announce new cell phones, this year took only notebooks presented the day before, in a side event, away from Fira Gran Via, a complex of almost 200 thousand square meters where the congress is held annually.

Other big names in the cell phone market did not show up, such as Asus, Sony, Motorola and Lenovo. Not to mention the South Korean LG, which used to be one of the main attractions, but gave up producing phones during the pandemic. There was room for new and growing Chinese companies to show what they came for.

Xiaomi, TCL and Realme took their new cell phones to the event, as did other major brands operating in Europe, but still far from Brazil, such as Oppo and ZTE. With popular stands, the Chinese showed high-end and intermediate products, as well as powerful accessories such as chargers that take the cell phone from 0% to 100% in 15 minutes.

Even Huawei, which was banned from using the commercial version of Android in 2021, took its phones with HarmonyOS system to the fair. The company owns the largest booth on the entire MWC map, occupying more than half of the first pavilion at Fira Gran Via.

In this space, the highlight is the infrastructure technologies that the brand sells to commercial customers, such as 5G antennas and fiber optic cables. In another smaller stand, in another pavilion at the back of the fair, there were the telephones.

Despite this, Huawei avoids positioning itself as a “representative” of China at the event. “We are a private company, but today we are perhaps the most internationalized Chinese company in the world,” says Huawei’s global cybersecurity director, Brazilian Marcelo Motta. “China, due to its size, has an entire ecosystem of companies, other giants besides Huawei.”

