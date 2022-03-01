Woman loses iPhone and finds it in the toilet ten years later in the US

American Becki Beckmann, from Maryland, United States, published on her Facebook profile a very curious story, in which she found an iPhone that had been lost for about ten years, and the device was found in a toilet. According to information from The Sun website, Beckmann lost his iPhone (model not specified) in 2012 on Halloween night. After days of searching without being able to find it, she then gave the device as lost and bought another cell phone.

Well, ten years later, the toilet of the house of Becki started to make a strange noise every time the download was triggered, as if something were knocking inside the container. Was it a cry for help? Beckmann is old, so she thought it was a structural problem in the bathroom. However, the husband decides to try solve the problem and open the download. That's when everyone was surprised by what was inside.