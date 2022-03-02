10 facts and trivia about the Moon that will surprise you

Did you know that, despite appearing round, the Moon is oval in shape? See more fun facts like this below.

THE Moon it’s the Earth’s natural satellite and there are people who don’t know much more than that, right? The fact is that, in addition to making the sky more beautiful and illuminated, this celestial body has curious characteristics and influences life on our planet in many ways. Check out some of the facts and trivia over the moon:

A full day on the Moon, from sunrise to sunrise, is equivalent to 29.5 Earth days on average; The cell phone you use is more powerful, in computational terms, than the computers used during the Apollo 11 moon landing; If it were possible to build a road from the Earth to the Moon, it would take you six months driving at a speed of 95 km/h to reach our natural satellite; A solar eclipse happens when there is a ratio between the Sun, Moon and Earth, so that the Sun is in a position where it is 400 times larger than the Moon and also 400 times further from Earth. This makes the two celestial bodies appear to be exactly the same size; Despite appearing round, the Moon is oval in shape; Of the six flags that have already been planted on the Moon, five are still standing. The difference is that, because of the Sun’s radiation, these flags lost their colors and are now all white; The US government took the same amount of time and money to send a man to the moon as it did to find Osama Bin Laden: 10 years and $100 billion; Look how curious: the maiden name of the mother of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the lunar surface, was Lua; If we didn’t have the Moon, our days on Earth would only last 6 hours; A person who weighs 68 kg on Earth would only weigh 11 kg on the Moon.

So, which of these curiosities do you consider the most interesting?