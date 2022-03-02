16 situations that allow FGTS withdrawal; know what they are – Business

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right of workers with a formal contract. Every month, employers must apply 8% of employees’ salary to that reserve. Therefore, compulsory savings are created for emergencies or specific needs of that worker.

The money stays in the FGTS under the condition of redemption in 16 situations (see which ones below). However, during the pandemic, the Federal Government opened the early withdrawal of part values ​​to boost the economy.

A new round is expected to take place later this year. In 2019, a modality called birthday-loot was also created. See below if you can get any resources already.

Who is entitled to FGTS?

Workers governed by the CLT;

Rural workers;

domestic servants;

Temporary;

single;

Saffeiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period);

Professional athletes.

What situations allow the withdrawal of the FGTS

In dismissal without just cause; At the end of the contract for a specified period; Upon termination of the contract due to the total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing of any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer, domestic employer or declaration of nullity of the employment contract; Upon termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure; Upon termination by agreement between the worker and the company (in this case, you are entitled to withdraw 80% of the balance from the FGTS account); In retirement; In the case of personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of a government ordinance federal; In the suspension of temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days; On the death of the worker; When the account holder is 70 years of age or older; When the worker or his dependent is HIV positive; When the worker or his dependent has cancer; When the worker or his dependent is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness; When the worker remains outside the FGTS regime for three uninterrupted years (without a formal job), in which case the withdrawal may be made from the account holder’s birthday month; For the purchase of a home, debt settlement or amortization or payment of part of the housing financing installments granted under the Housing Finance System (SFH). In this case, you must have 3 years under the FGTS regime; not be the holder of other financing within the scope of the SFH; not be the owner of another property; In the amortization, settlement of the debt balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems.

How does the birthday withdrawal work?

The birthday withdrawal allows the worker to withdraw part of the balance from the FGTS account each year, in the month of the birthday. The benefit has been granted since 2019 by the Federal Government. However, those who opt for the modality do not receive the full amount to which they are entitled in the event of dismissal without just cause.

See too

The amount to be received varies according to the balance in the worker’s account. The calculation is based on a percentage according to the balance range plus an additional fixed installment, except for those with up to R$500 in the account, according to information from the Instituto Fundo de Garantia do Trabalhador (IFGT).

How to check FGTS balance FGTS APP, available in the main android and iOS app stores;

CAIXA website (fgts.caixa.gov.br);

Internet Banking CAIXA, for the bank’s customers;

Phone: 0800 726 0207

To make the consultation over the internet, register and inform the CPF or NIS (PIS/Pasep), which can be consulted in the work card, and use a password registered by the worker himself.