2023 Ford Everest is officially unveiled in Asia

The 2023 Ford Everest has been officially unveiled in Asia, this being the seven-seater SUV derived from the new generation 2023 Ford Ranger pickup.

With a new body, the Ford SUV has the same front layout as the pickup, but with a different bumper. Having full LED headlights, the Everest also has side appliqués and integrated running boards.

The rear doors feature a new shape of the windows, which harmonize with the rear portholes.

The taillights have a new design with LED lighting and connection between the lenses through an appliqué on the lid.

Inside, the Ford Everest 2023 has an environment similar to the New Ranger, highlighting the multimedia with a 12-inch screen in an upright position.

Still, a version with a 10.1-inch horizontal screen will be available, as well as a cluster with 8 or 12.3-inch screens.

With good interior space, the 2023 Ford Everest will continue to offer the amenities of the previous generation, such as roof air conditioning vents.

Still, new USB-A and USB-C connectors, as well as 12V or 127V supports and sources.

With an easy seat folding system, the 2023 Ford Everest has an enlarged luggage compartment and systems such as SYNC 4 to expand on-board connectivity.

It also has an ADAS+ driver assistance package with adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection with automatic braking, lane departure alert with correction, blind spot alert with a range of 10 m in length and 2.4 m in sides, among others.

Available in several versions, such as the top-of-the-line Titanium, the 2023 Ford Everest will initially be marketed in Asia, and should reach the European market in 2023.

In addition, it is expected to reach other markets, but Brazil is still uncertain as a destination. In this case, Argentine production would be a way out, but it could be risky for Ford, given the volume of sales.

In terms of mechanics, it will have 2.0 EcoBlue engines from 160 to 213 horsepower, as well as a V6 3.0 turbodiesel of VW origin and the EcoBoost 2.3.

Ford Everest 2023 – Photo gallery