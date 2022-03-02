2023 Ford Ranger loses equipment, but gets more expensive

The pickup truck market will become even more competitive in Brazil in 2023 with the arrival of the new generation of the Ford Ranger. While it is not released, however, the current version will continue on sale, more expensive and less equipped.

According to the official website of the automaker, which allows you to configure the car the way the consumer wants, the Ranger 2023 will have its prices between R$ 220,390 and R$ 319,990, depending on the version chosen and the engine under the hood: 2.2 or 3.2 turbodiesel.

The most basic version, with the less powerful engine, will have 160 horsepower and 39.3 kgfm of torque, with manual or automatic transmission, always with 6 speeds. The traction for this model can be either 4×2 or 4×4, but the choice, of course, will impact the final price.

The price of the simplest version of the 2023 Ford Ranger, the XL 2.2, with a single cabin, was increased from R$203,190 to R$220,390 on the official website.

Ford Ranger, still in its current generation, lost equipment, but became more expensive in the 2023 version (Image: Disclosure / Ford)

The variant with 3.2 5-cylinder engine, in turn, will have 200 horsepower and 47.9 kgfm of torque, in a unique transmission option, 6-speed automatic, and 4×4 traction system. This configuration, which previously cost BRL 304,990, has increased its price by BRL 15,000.

More expensive and less equipped

The price increases of the Ford Ranger versions contrast with the loss of standard equipment. The main changes reached the XLS 4×4 versions, both in the Black and Storm variants. Both swapped the two-zone digital air conditioning for the single-zone manual.

The Ranger Black also lost one of the 4.2-inch screens on the instrument panel, while the most advanced multimedia center, Sync 3, became exclusive to the XLT and Limited models.

More advanced multimedia center, Sync 3, became exclusive to the XLT and Limited models (Image: Disclosure / Ford)

To compensate, Ford has added seats with electric controls and lumbar adjustment for the XLT variant, as well as incorporating the Ford Pass system for all models. With it, the owner can, through an app of its own, monitor the car, start the engine and lock the doors remotely.

The Ranger FX4, which will be launched soon, as the Motor1 staff said, will have an off-road footprint, with an exclusive grille, black mask and Santantônio headlights, among other accessories, but the price has not yet been disclosed.

Check out the new Ford Ranger family prices below:

Model old price Current price XL Single Cab 2.2 4×4 Manual BRL 203,190 BRL 220,390 XL Double Cab 2.2 4×4 Manual BRL 213,090 BRL 234,390 XLS Double Cab 2.2 4×2 Auto. BRL 203,790 BRL 213,590

XLS Double Cab 2.2 4×4 Auto. BRL 243,990 BRL 254,090 Black 2.2 4×2 Auto. BRL 214,090 BRL 222,690 Storm 3.2 4×4 Auto. BRL 246,190 BRL 257,590 Ranger XLT 3.2 4×4 Auto. BRL 280,090 BRL 294,890 Limited 3.2 4×4 Auto. BRL 304,990 BRL 319,990

Source: Ford, Motor1