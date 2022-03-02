3 exercises you can do at home to get a flat stomach – Metro World News Brasil

Although the desire of each person varies in relation to the goals with their own body, a point that is of total relevance, there are several who dream of having a flat stomach and, if this is your case, some tips for homemade physical exercises can help you with this topic.

Curious and want to check out all the details? So, here are 3 recommendations that are shared by the news portal Nueva Mujer.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ DON’T FORGET IT ⚠️⚠️⚠️

It is worth mentioning that all of the following is for informational purposes only. Therefore, for the reproduction of exercises, is it recommended to follow up with a professional and to have the medical exams and consultations up to date, agreed?

1 – Side plank

Let’s start with this tip that helps to strengthen the lateral muscles. To perform it, you need to support one forearm on the floor and keep your body in a lateral position.

Once this is done, you should only lower your hips, almost touching the floor and repeat this movement 15 times. When finished, switch sides of your arm and body and repeat.

· This news may interest you: Physical exercises: homemade and easy training to burn fat using rope

2 – Basic dead bug

For this tip, lie on your back on the floor and breathe in through your nose and then expand your diaphragm.

When exhaling the air, you should raise your legs with your knees bent at the same time as your chest and head.

3 – Single board

Finally, closing our list is this exercise that helps to strengthen the muscles and define the waist.

To play it, you must lie face down on the floor and lift your body, keeping your weight on your forearms and on your toes.

You should do 3 to 5 sessions, keeping at least 15 seconds in each session.