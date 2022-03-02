3 super positive reasons for you to start sleeping without clothes now! – Metro World News Brazil

Unlike what many may think, to sleep without clothes is something that goes far beyond comfort and actually brings many positive aspects to your health. Curious and want to know more about this topic?

If you want to know more about how this action can benefit you, check below a list with 3 items shared by the portal Nueva Mujer [nome espanhol]:

1 – Less appetite

In addition to being directly associated with stress, which we will talk about again later, the cortisol it also has an impact on the item “hunger”.

Generally speaking, when you sleep without clothes on, it contributes to a reduction in cortisol levels and subsequently has resulted in reduced hunger upon waking up.

2 – Helps to have healthier skin

Another important advantage is that when you sleep without clothes, your skin breathes more, which consequently contributes to the reduction of possible skin problems.

In addition, such an initiative has a positive impact on the renewal of dead cells.

3 – It is positive against stress

To close our list, there is this super important factor. As the portal explains Nueva Mujerapparently, sleeping naked helps to reduce cortisol in the body and, therefore, to reduce stress.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ IMPORTANT ⚠️⚠️⚠️

Do not forget that all the above provisions are for information purposes only, therefore, NO is intended to provide diagnoses, treatments or replace regular visits to the doctor. In case of doubt, always consult a specialist.

