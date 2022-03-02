5 foods that help you lose weight

Losing weight is a process that does not always occur as quickly as expected. According to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), 25% of Brazilians are obese, while more than half of the population is overweight. Worldwide, the number of overweight people continues to grow, especially during the pandemic.

The problem is that many people prefer to bet on crazy restrictive diets than adopt healthier lifestyle habits. For lose weight healthyit is necessary to combine the regular practice of physical activities, balanced diet and medical follow-up when necessary.

In this sense, the chemist, physical education teacher and IFBB professional athlete, Renato Cariani, gave the portal Earth tips from five powerful foods to accelerate weight loss. See what they are.

1 – Pepper

Peppers are rich in capsaicin, a chemical compound that has a thermogenic function in the body. .

2 – Ginger

Also thermogenic, ginger helps increase caloric expenditure. “Like pepper, ginger has almost no calories. So you eat a nice amount, it has no calories, but it has beneficial effects, like raising your body temperature. And, automatically, your body works more dynamically, spending more calories”, he explains.

3 – Beans

Reducing the amount of rice and increasing the amount of beans increases fat burning. “Unlike the first two, beans have calories. But, if you replace, in the same amount, 100g of rice with 100g of beans, you will burn more fat. A shell of beans has 7g of fiber, which increases the capacity of the digestive process. Digesting food better, you have better absorption. Therefore, associated with physical activity, it is possible to burn more fat”, details the specialist.

4 – Cold water

The potential of the cold drink is linked to the burning of calories. “A glass of ice water burns 10 calories. Your body works at an average temperature of 36 degrees. When you drink ice water, it cools your body, which has the ability to recondition that temperature and keep you at 36 degrees. How does he do it? Burning calories”, reveals the chemist.

5 – Hibiscus tea

Finally, hibiscus contains components that fight free radicals, decrease the enzymatic breakdown of carbohydrates and reduce fluid retention. “Hibiscus tea has three interesting characteristics: high concentration of antioxidants, blocking of the amylase enzyme and diuretic power”, he adds.