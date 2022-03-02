8 medical tips to increase the chances of getting pregnant

Want tips to increase your chances of getting pregnant? When a couple decides it’s time to expand their family, that’s when the need to adopt strategies arises.

The desire to get pregnant brings many doubts to most couples, in addition to the anxiety for it to happen quickly. Normally, it is expected that 80% to 85% of couples will be able to conceive spontaneously within a period of 6 to 12 months.



–Continues after advertising–

However, there are several factors that can interfere in this process, and it is important to know them in order to increase the chances of success.

Initially, it is essential to know the basic functioning of the menstrual cycle to recognize its pattern and determine the fertile period.

It is essential to remember that increasing the chances of getting pregnant depends on a number of factors.including your general health, your daily habits.

Take prenatal vitamins

Control your ovulation

Avoid lube and douche

Decrease caffeine and alcohol consumption

Don’t drastically increase your exercise routine

control your anxiety

stop smoking now

Sleep well and have good hygiene habits

Fertile period

O fertile period starts 5 days ago of the day of ovulation. This “period” of ovulation is calculated in a regular cycle as a number of days after menstruation. This fertile day and the previous 5 days are the best time to get pregnant.



–Continues after advertising–

THE more likely to get pregnant is achieved with sexual intercourse immediately before ovulation, that is, one to two days before ovulating. This is because sperm can survive up to several days in the female reproductive system without fertilization.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related