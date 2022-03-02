80 Brazilians are still waiting to leave Ukraine, says Itamaraty

posted on 01/03/2022 19:09



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a note on the afternoon of this Tuesday (1/3), in which it emphasizes that it continues to provide consular assistance to Brazilians who remain in Ukraine.

According to the note, more than 100 Brazilians managed to leave Ukraine and go to neighboring countries, mainly Poland and Romania. The Itamaraty estimates that around 15 other Brazilians are close to the border and should leave the country this Tuesday. Another 80 Brazilians remain on Ukrainian soil and have already expressed their interest in leaving the country to the Embassy. The Brazilian community in Ukraine, before the conflict, was estimated at approximately 500 people.

“The GT – Brazilians in Ukraine and the Embassy in Ukraine continue to seek to locate and contact Brazilians still in the country, with the support of the other Embassies in the region, with a view to verifying the personal situation of all, the security conditions in the places where they are sheltered. and the possibility of an eventual evacuation”, says the note, which also informs about the work of volunteers who help Brazilians at the Lviv train station, near the border with Poland.

“The two Brazilian Air Force aircraft remain on standby to assist in the rescue of Brazilians. Our embassies have been instructed to ask Brazilians who are evacuated to their jurisdictions if there is interest in repatriation”, explains the newsletter.